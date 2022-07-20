LIVE: Sri Lanka Votes to Elect New President, 3 Candidates in Fray to Replace Rajapaksa

Live now
Sri Lanka President Election LIVE Updates: Sri Lanka’s parliament began the election for a new president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country and resigned last week. The parliament’s secretary-general, Dhammika Dasanayake, rang the quorum bell to signal the start of the secret ballot vote in which 225 legislators will choose between three candidates for head of state of the crisis-wracked Read More
Colombo | Security strengthened outside Sri Lankan Parliament ahead of the Presidential elections in the country, today pic.twitter.com/w7wMWWesqs
— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022
Sri Lankan parliamentarians will pick the nation’s next president on Wednesday from three contenders – acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe of the United National Party (UNP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s (SLPP) Dullas Alahapperuma – who are all in the fray. Ahead of the elections the speculations are rife regarding who will be chosen to lead the nation. Divisions within the SLPP were laid bare as two factions chose separate contenders. Ranil Wickremesinghe, who faces the protesters’ wrath and is known as Ranil ‘Rajapaksa’, has the support of a section of SLPP leaders but a faction led by former foreign minister GL Peiris is backing Dullas Alahapperuma. READ MORE
We want to have joy again…The new President shouldn't take decisions just for his glory, & work for nations's betterment.Our concern is that those nominated are the same people, we don't expect much change,say Sri Lankans as the island nation is set to elect new President today pic.twitter.com/ki3P8zJpQ3
— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022
Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is among the top three candidates for the Presidential election scheduled to be held in the crisis-marred island nation today. The other two candidates are SLPP parliamentarian Dullas Alahaperuma and National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Sri Lanka’s main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa yesterday withdrew his candidature from the presidential race and said he is supporting rival candidate Dullas Alahapperuma for the top post.
Sri Lanka will choose the successor to former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he resigned following a popular uprising against his government for mismanaging the economy.
Sri Lanka’s parliament will choose between three candidates for president on Wednesday, hoping the new leader will be able to pull the island out of its worst economic and political crisis since independence in 1948. But a win for acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, one of the main two contenders but opposed by many ordinary Sri Lankans, could lead to more demonstrations by people furious with the ruling elite after months of crippling shortages of fuel, food and medicines. Ruling-party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma, a former journalist, is more acceptable to the protesters and the opposition but does not have any top-level governance experience in a country with barely any dollars for imports and desperately in need of an IMF bailout.
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has offered prayers for a swift end to the crisis in Sri Lanka. Conveying deep lament over the developing crisis in Sri Lanka, a letter extended to the Sri Lankan Tibetan Buddhist Brotherhood Society says, “His Holiness expresses hope for stability, prosperity and well-being to be promptly restored in the country. “His Holiness is hopeful that no matter how difficult the situation may be, people will not lose their enthusiasm and confidence in their ability to change the current circumstances for the better.
Arrived early in Parliament today. Started work at first light as usual. Come what may we dedicate ourselves to rebuild our motherland through shared prosperity and inclusive growth. Will champion anti corruption, prosperity for all, credible & transparent government. Jayasree 🇱🇰
— Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 20, 2022
The security has been beefed up in and around Sri Lanka’s Parliament complex after the Speaker lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Police calling for a detailed investigation to be conducted into certain inflammatory posts published on social media threatening Members of Parliament. The complaint by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena came hours before Parliament was poised to accept the nominations for the post of president, which fell vacant last week after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and later resigned.
For the first time in 44 years, Sri Lanka’s Parliament will directly elect a President today in a triangular contest, with last minute political maneuvering indicating an edge for Dullas Alahapperuma over Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe after he received crucial backing from the Opposition parties as well as a majority of lawmakers from his parent party. Wickremesinghe, Alahapperuma and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were proposed by lawmakers on Tuesday as the three candidates for the July 20 presidential election to pick the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, currently interim leader, has been nominated for the role by the ruling party and is seen as the frontrunner. But protesters want him to go too. The island nation is now closely watching whether the politicians can put aside their bickering to find a path to economic relief.
A fuel shortage, rising global food prices and the shock of erratic climate patterns, compounded by crushing policy mistakes and the coronavirus pandemic, have created a crisis with no easy solution. But Sri Lanka might be unique in one thing: The rage at the failure and corruption of a ruling elite has been matched by generosity and ingenuity to prevent complete collapse and anarchy.
Hospitals are still functioning. Sanitation trucks still roam the city’s neat streets, even if less often. The country is increasingly dependent on the goodness of others, donors, lenders — really any person or institution with the funds to help. Earlier, India’s top diplomat had held talks with Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister as New Delhi signalled its willingness to go beyond the USD 4 billion in loans, swaps and aid that it has already provided its cash-strapped neighbour. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that no other country has supported Sri Lanka as India has in terms of food, fuel, medicines and other essentials.
A total of 225 parliamentarians are eligible to vote on Wednesday. If a contender receives more than half of the preferential vote, they win the position outright. It is a three-way contest between Wickremesinghe, Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the left-wing National People’s Power Party.
Analysts say the frontrunner is Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time former prime minister who became acting president after his predecessor resigned, but is despised by the protesters who see him as a Rajapaksa ally.
Ranil Wickremesinghe
As acting president, Wickremesinghe has extended a state of emergency that gives police and security forces sweeping powers, and last week he ordered troops to evict protesters from state buildings they had occupied.
An opposition MP said Wickremesinghe’s hardline stance against demonstrators was going down well with MPs who had been at the receiving end of mob violence, and most SLPP legislators would side with him. “Ranil is emerging as the law-and-order candidate,” Tamil MP Dharmalingam Sithadthan told AFP.
Dullas Alahapperuma
Wickremesinghe’s main opponent in the vote will be SLPP dissident and former education minister Dullas Alahapperuma, a former journalist who is being supported by the opposition. Alahapperuma pledged this week to form “an actual consensual government for the first time in our history”.
If he wins, the 63-year-old is expected to name opposition leader Sajith Premadasa as his prime minister. Premadasa’s late father Ranasinghe ruled the country with an iron fist in the 1980s, when Alahapperuma was a rights campaigner.
Anura Dissanayake
The third candidate is Anura Dissanayake, 53, leader of the leftist People’s Liberation Front (JVP), whose coalition has three parliamentary seats.
Lawmakers will rank the candidates in order of preference in a secret ballot — a mechanism which gives them a freer hand than an open poll, and previous elections have seen allegations of bribes offered and accepted in exchange for votes.
Candidates need more than half the vote to be elected. If no one crosses the threshold on first preferences, the candidate with the lowest support will be eliminated and their votes distributed according to second preferences.
The new leader will be in office for the balance of Rajapaksa’s term, which runs until November 2024.
If Wickremesinghe is confirmed in the post, he is expected to name public administration minister Dinesh Gunawardena, 73, his schoolmate and a strong Rajapaksa loyalist, as the new premier.
