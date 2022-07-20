LIVE: Sri Lanka Votes to Elect New President, 3 Candidates in Fray to Replace Rajapaksa

Read more

country.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, currently interim leader, has been nominated for the role by the ruling party and is seen as the frontrunner. But protesters want him to go too. The island nation is now closely watching whether the politicians can put aside their bickering to find a path to economic relief.

A fuel shortage, rising global food prices and the shock of erratic climate patterns, compounded by crushing policy mistakes and the coronavirus pandemic, have created a crisis with no easy solution. But Sri Lanka might be unique in one thing: The rage at the failure and corruption of a ruling elite has been matched by generosity and ingenuity to prevent complete collapse and anarchy.

Hospitals are still functioning. Sanitation trucks still roam the city’s neat streets, even if less often. The country is increasingly dependent on the goodness of others, donors, lenders — really any person or institution with the funds to help. Earlier, India’s top diplomat had held talks with Sri Lanka’s president and prime minister as New Delhi signalled its willingness to go beyond the USD 4 billion in loans, swaps and aid that it has already provided its cash-strapped neighbour. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that no other country has supported Sri Lanka as India has in terms of food, fuel, medicines and other essentials.

A total of 225 parliamentarians are eligible to vote on Wednesday. If a contender receives more than half of the preferential vote, they win the position outright. It is a three-way contest between Wickremesinghe, Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the left-wing National People’s Power Party.

Analysts say the frontrunner is Ranil Wickremesinghe, a six-time former prime minister who became acting president after his predecessor resigned, but is despised by the protesters who see him as a Rajapaksa ally.

Ranil Wickremesinghe

As acting president, Wickremesinghe has extended a state of emergency that gives police and security forces sweeping powers, and last week he ordered troops to evict protesters from state buildings they had occupied.

An opposition MP said Wickremesinghe’s hardline stance against demonstrators was going down well with MPs who had been at the receiving end of mob violence, and most SLPP legislators would side with him. “Ranil is emerging as the law-and-order candidate,” Tamil MP Dharmalingam Sithadthan told AFP.

Dullas Alahapperuma

Wickremesinghe’s main opponent in the vote will be SLPP dissident and former education minister Dullas Alahapperuma, a former journalist who is being supported by the opposition. Alahapperuma pledged this week to form “an actual consensual government for the first time in our history”.

If he wins, the 63-year-old is expected to name opposition leader Sajith Premadasa as his prime minister. Premadasa’s late father Ranasinghe ruled the country with an iron fist in the 1980s, when Alahapperuma was a rights campaigner.

Anura Dissanayake

The third candidate is Anura Dissanayake, 53, leader of the leftist People’s Liberation Front (JVP), whose coalition has three parliamentary seats.

Lawmakers will rank the candidates in order of preference in a secret ballot — a mechanism which gives them a freer hand than an open poll, and previous elections have seen allegations of bribes offered and accepted in exchange for votes.

Candidates need more than half the vote to be elected. If no one crosses the threshold on first preferences, the candidate with the lowest support will be eliminated and their votes distributed according to second preferences.

The new leader will be in office for the balance of Rajapaksa’s term, which runs until November 2024.

If Wickremesinghe is confirmed in the post, he is expected to name public administration minister Dinesh Gunawardena, 73, his schoolmate and a strong Rajapaksa loyalist, as the new premier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.