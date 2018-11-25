English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lanka President Vows Never to Reappoint Ousted Premier Wickremesinghe
Wickremesinghe's party has a majority in the parliament and Sirisena's bid to bring back the country's former strongman Mahinda Rajapakse has already failed.
File image of Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena.
Colombo: President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday reignited the political crisis that has crippled Sri Lanka's government for more than a month, vowing never to reappoint arch-rival Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister.
But, Sirisena choked back tears in a meeting with foreign correspondents as he accused Wickremesinghe, who he sacked on October 26, of being "highly corrupt".
"Even if the UNP has the majority I told them not to bring Ranil Wickremesinghe before me, I will not make him prime minister," he said, referring to Wickremesinghe's United National Party.
Edited by: Anu Parthiban
