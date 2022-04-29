Sri Lanka Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa To Form Interim Govt; PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Steps Down

Sri Lanka’s former president Maithripala Sirisena told reporters in Colombo that beleaguered president Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreed on Friday to form an interim government comprising all the political parties of the island nation. Sirisena also informed that the government will be formed without the participation of prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sirisena also told reporters that the new cabinet will comprise at least 2o members. A National Council will comprise all political parties and decisions will be made after reaching an agreement with the members of the council.

The decision was unexpected as earlier on Thursday evening Gotabaya Rajapaksa claimed that at least 117 MPs were supporting Mahinda Rajapaksa to continue his role as the prime minister. According to Sri Lankan news agencies, none raised any objections when a section of MPs said that both Gotabaya and Mahinda should continue as president and prime minister respectively. Earlier, parliamentarian Dullas Alahapperuma wrote to the president, asking him and his brother to step down.

Protests in Sri Lanka continue as the nation faces severe food, fuel, power and medicine shortage due to the ongoing economic crisis. Protesters have taken to the streets pressuring the Rajapaksas to step down. According to a report by news agency Associated Press, Sri Lanka will repay $7 billion in foreign debt this year, and $25 billion by 2026. Its foreign reserves currently stand at less than $1 billion.

The nation is increasingly dependent on credit lines extended by other nations like India and Indonesia and the leadership will discuss further steps to steer the nation out of this crisis when it meets International Monetary Fund (IMF) officials once again.

Former minister Namal Rajapaksa hinted on Thursday that Mahinda could step down but was opposed to the decision. Namal said that if people want Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down then it is Gotabaya who should resign.

“What’s the point of giving medication for a headache when there’s bodyache?” Namal was quoted as saying by news agency Newscutter.

(with inputs from Newscutter, Daily Mirror and Ceylon Today)

