Sri Lanka: Protesters Removed from Galle Face, Cops Secure Secretariat; Ranil Deploys Navy, Air Force

Sri Lankan army personnel cleared the Galle seafront protest site on Friday and took control of the presidential secretariat. The clampdown on the protesters began around Friday midnight after a joint operation was launched by the police and the Sri Lankan army.

Newly-elected president Ranil Wickremesinghe deployed the army as well as Sri Lankan air force and navy personnel to maintain law and order across the island-nation.

Situation near Galle Face Protest site after security forces and police in a joint operation rescued the Presidential Secretariat.#LKA #SriLanka #GotaGoGama pic.twitter.com/yGQFmcLxLt — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) July 22, 2022

He asked protesters to leave the prime minister’s and the president’s offices as well as their residences.

Sri Lanka police’s media spokesperson Nihal Talduwa said the protesters cannot protest at the presidential secretariat complex in Galle Face.

“Peaceful protest can be continued at the place reserved for protest. The Presidential Secretariat complex has been brought under the full control of the security forces and any attempt to incite violence will be dealt with under the Emergency Act,” Talduwa said.

A cowardly assault against PEACEFUL protestors, who agreed to vacate the sites today; A useless display of ego and brute force putting innocent lives at risk & endangers Sri Lanka’s international image, at a critical juncture. https://t.co/E6g9lEUgV1 — Sajith Premadasa (@sajithpremadasa) July 22, 2022

The Aragalaya – the Sinhalese word for struggle which has now come to represent the movement led by the Sri Lankan masses – alleged that Wickremesinghe is planning to suppress the protests using the law enforcement.

Deeply concerned about actions taken against protestors at Galle Face in the middle of the night. We urge restraint by authorities & immediate access to medical attention for those injured. — Ambassador Julie Chung (@USAmbSL) July 22, 2022

At least nine protesters have been arrested by the police and two have sustained injuries. The protesters said that journalists were also attacked during the crackdown.

Wickremesinghe said earlier that reshaping the economy remains his priority. “Rest can wait,” the new president said.

Sri Lankan protesters as well as a large section of the masses are unhappy with Wickremesinghe’s elevation to the role of the president.

'Brutal and despicable attack' — Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) pledges to conduct investigations on the assault at Gota Go Gama protest site. https://t.co/9dE7qZFmUM #LKA #SriLanka @news_cutter — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) July 22, 2022

Former Sri Lankan supreme court judge Rohini Marasinghe who is also chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) said the crackdown was in violation of fundamental rights.

“A total violation of the fundamental rights of the people by the actions of the Executive. The HRCSL advises the State to identify the perpetrators and take appropriate action,” the HRCSL said in a statement.

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajitha Premadasa of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) said it was an useless display of ego.

Hearing what is happening at the Galle Face protest site. Not sure why this is happening now. It is crucial the authorities act with restraint and avoid violence. — David McKinnon (@McKinnonDavid) July 21, 2022

“A cowardly assault against peaceful protesters, who agreed to vacate the sites today. A useless display of ego and brute force putting innocent lives at risk & endangers Sri Lanka’s international image, at a critical juncture,” Premadasa said in a tweet.

US ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said the developments were deeply concerning. “Deeply concerned about actions taken against protestors at Galle Face in the middle of the night. We urge restraint by authorities and immediate access to medical attention for those injured,” Chung said in a tweet. The Canadian high commission also in a tweet expressed its concern.

