Sri Lanka Protests LIVE Updates: Less than a Day After Wickremesinghe Took Oath, Military Raids Protest Site, Dismantle Tents

Sri Lanka Protests LIVE Updates: Sri Lankan security forces on Friday removed a group of anti-government protesters, which continued to occupy the President’s Secretariat here despite Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation as president, after veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country’s new head of state. Anti-government protesters returned to Colombo on Wednesday after Parliament voted in six-time Prime Minister Wickremesinghe as the country’s new president.

The protestors refused to accept Wickremesinghe, 73, as the new president, holding him partly responsible for the country’s unprecedented economic and political crisis. Police and special task force personnel forced them out on Friday when less than 100 of them were present. The protesters had vacated the President and Prime Minister’s residences and the Prime Minister’s office earlier after capturing them on July 9, they were still occupying some rooms of the President’s secretariat at the Galle Face.

• “Very concerned about reports from the Galle Face protest site,” Sarah Hulton, the British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, said in a tweet.

• Tents of protestors being dismantled by the armed security personnel amid a late-night clampdown outside the premises of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat in Colombo

#WATCH | Sri Lanka: Tents of protestors being dismantled by the armed security personnel amid a late-night clampdown outside the premises of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat in Colombo pic.twitter.com/yuhRWU0lRj — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

• Armed soldiers were deployed in a bid to control the protestors, who’ve been protesting against the new Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, outside the premises of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

• Heavy deployment of armed soldiers outside the premises of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Sri Lanka | Heavy deployment of armed soldiers outside the premises of the Sri Lankan Presidential Secretariat in Colombo#SriLankaCrisis pic.twitter.com/yRj6RKfRvP — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

• Wickremesinghe, who was sworn in as the eighth President of Sri Lanka on Thursday, said last night that the occupation of government buildings was illegal, warning that legal action would be taken against their occupiers. The new president said he would extend support to the peaceful protesters but would be tough on those who try to promote violence under the guise of peaceful protests.

• The main protest group which blocked entry to the President’s Office since April 9, said they would continue their struggle till Wickremesinghe resigned. Our victory would come only when we are able to form the people’s Assembly,” Lahiru Weerasekera, a group spokesman said.

• The protesters, who had been at the Secretariat’s gate since April 9 when they started their anti-government protest which resulted in Rajapaksa’s resignation as president last week, posted on social media on Thursday that they were planning to end their protest by 2 pm on Friday. There was a debate that we should respect the Constitution and stop this protest,” said a spokesman of the group.

