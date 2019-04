Sri Lanka Police Stations on High Alert as Cops Hunt for Explosive-laden Lorry and Van

Sri Lanka has put all police stations in Colombo on high alert following reports of a lorry and van carrying explosives.A warning issued by the Director of Security at the Colombo Harbour said intelligence had found information that an unidentified container truck and a van carrying a potential explosive device was heading towards Colombo. Search operations are currently underway at the Colombo Harbour for the potential threat.According to local media, police stations around the country have been informed to look out for a number of specific vehicles that are believed to have been used for illegal activities.Police spokesperson was quoted as saying that the IGP has issued instructions to look out for three motorbikes, one cab and a van. The vehicle registration numbers of the said vehicles have also been provided to the police stations.A van was also used to carry explosives for the bomb attacks at the three hotels on Sunday. The van was later seized and the driver was arrested.Seven suicide bombers believed to be members of an Islamist extremist group — the National Tawheed Jamath ( NTJ ) — carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing 310 people and wounding 500 others, including Indians, in the country's worst terror attack.No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks, but police have so far arrested 24 people — mostly members of the NIJ — in connection with the blasts.