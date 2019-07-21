Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sri Lanka Reconsecrates St Sebastian's Church Damaged in Easter Terror Attacks

A monument with the names of 114 people, who died during the church attack, inscribed on it was also unveiled during the reconsecration ceremony.

PTI

Updated:July 21, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sri Lanka Reconsecrates St Sebastian's Church Damaged in Easter Terror Attacks
File photo of a destroyed church in Sri Lanka. (Image: AP)
Loading...

Colombo: The St Sebastian's Church in Sri Lanka's western coastal town of Negombo was reconsecrated on Sunday, three months after it was badly damaged in the Easter Sunday blasts that rocked the island nation.

A monument with the names of 114 people, who died during the church attack, inscribed on it was also unveiled during the reconsecration ceremony.

The head of the local Catholic church, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, attended the mass and conducted the service to consecrate the church.

A large number of people, including the victims' families, attended the ceremony.

"The Sri Lankan navy speedily reconstructed the church," Father Manjula of the church told reporters.

Over 260 people were killed and around 500 others injured when six near simultaneous and coordinated explosions, carried out by local jihadist group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) linked to the Islamic State (IS), rocked three churches and three luxury hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.

While describing the horror scene at the St Sebastian's Church, a top priest had said that pieces of flesh were thrown all over the walls, on the sanctuary and even outside the church.

The church, built in 1946, is one of the many churches in Sri Lanka dedicated to St Sebastian who is considered a martyr in the Catholic Church history.

Addressing the gathering after the reconsecration ceremony, Cardinal Ranjith questioned the ongoing probe into the blasts and said he fear that the investigation "will be brush under the carpet".

He had earlier urged the government to launch a "very impartial strong inquiry" into the terror attack and punish those found responsible "mercilessly because only animals can behave like that". PTI

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram