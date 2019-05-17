Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sri Lanka School Principal, Teacher Arrested for Link to Easter Attack

The police have said that the suspects will be produced before the Kebithigollewa Magistrate court Friday.

PTI

Updated:May 17, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sri Lanka School Principal, Teacher Arrested for Link to Easter Attack
A view of the damage at St. Sebastian Catholic Church after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter in Sri Lanka. (Reuters)
Loading...
Colombo: Sri Lankan Police said Friday they have arrested a school principal and a teacher for their alleged links to the local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ) blamed by the government for the deadly Easter Sunday bombings which killed nearly 260 people.

The 56-year-old principal and the 47-year-old teacher at a school in Ataweerawewa were arrested from Horowpathana city on Thursday, police said.

The Special Task Force in Horowpathana made the arrests, they said.

The suspects have been identified as Noor Mohamed Addu Ul and Ajibul Jabar, residents of Kapugollewa, Horowpathana, Colombo Page reported.

The police have received information that they have had direct ties with the NTJ and the leader Mohamad Sahran Hashim, who carried out the suicide attack on Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo on April 21, it said.

The suspects will be produced before the Kebithigollewa Magistrate court Friday, it added.

Nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and three luxury hotels, killing 258 people and injuring over 500 others on the Easter Sunday.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but the government has blamed the NTJ for the bombings.

Widespread communal riots have followed the Easter blasts in Sri Lanka. Anti-Muslim riots have killed one person and caused extensive damage to homes, businesses and mosques in Sri Lanka this week.

The Sri Lankan police have said over 70 people have been arrested for attacking the Muslims.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram