Sri Lanka Terror Attack LIVE: 6 Indians Among 290 Killed in Deadly Easter Blasts, 24 Suspects Arrested

A relative of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church, reacts at the police mortuary in Colombo. (Reuters)



The police said on Monday that at least six Indian nationals have been reported among the foreigners who died in the blasts.



External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday identified two more individuals killed in the blasts on Sunday. "We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday, K G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa," Swaraj retweetd Indian High Commission in Colombo's tweet.



On Sunday, Swaraj, in a series of tweets, identified the three Indians as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh. "Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she said in a tweet.



On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan identified a Keralite, PS Rasina (58), among those killed in the deadly bomb blasts.



Around 500 people, including Indians, were injured in the blasts — one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history. No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attacks.