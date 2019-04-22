Sri Lanka Terror Attack LIVE: 6 Indians Among 290 Killed in Deadly Easter Blasts, 24 Suspects Arrested

CLICK TO READ | Sri Lankans Anxious Over What's to Come After Easter Day Blasts Rattle Decade-old Peace
The Easter Sunday violence was the deadliest the South Asian island country has seen since a bloody civil war ended a decade ago.
World leaders including Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, Jacinda Ardern, Theresa May, Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and Vladimir Putin condemned the attacks.PM Modi, in a tweet on Sunday had condemned the terror attack in Sri Lanka. "There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," he wrote.
Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2019
Twenty Minutes of Carnage: How the Sri Lankan Bomb Attacks on Churches, Hotels Unfolded
Eight explosions ripped through the island nation, killing 262 people and injuring at least 450 in the decade's worst terror strike.
Curfew in Sri Lanka Lifted | Sri Lanka on Monday lifted the curfew which was indefinitely imposed with immediate effect after the island nation was rocked with eight blasts targeting churches and hotels that killed 290 people. According to police sources quoted by the news agency PTI, the curfew was lifted at 6 am Monday morning.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday identified two more Indians killed in the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday. "We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday: K G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa," she writes.
We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:
- K G Hanumantharayappa
-M Rangappa.
Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara had also sounded a nationwide alert 10 days before Sunday's attacks but preventive measures weren’t taken. India is also said to have given specific intel to Sri Lanka about the possibility of an attack.
Wickremesinghe Accepts Colombo Had Intel on Blasts | There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declined to identify any suspected perpetrators. However, according to intelligence report, National Thowheed Jama'ath of Sri Lanka is behind the blasts. Wickremesinghe on Sunday accepted that they had information regarding a possible attack but did not take adequate steps to prevent it.
Police said 35 foreigners were among the dead, including British, Dutch, Portuguese, Chinese and American citizens, with the US and Britain later confirming their nationals were killed. Hospital sources also said British, Dutch and American citizens were among those killed, with Britons and Japanese also injured. According to sources, nine foreign nationals are still missing.
Six Indians Confirmed Dead in Sri Lanka Attacks | At least six Indians have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. On Sunday, in a series of tweets, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had confirmed the death of three Indian nationals, identifying them as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh.
24 Arrested in Relation to Bomb Blasts | According to the latest statement by the police, the number of arrests made has also doubled, with 24 people held in connection with the attacks. Investigators would look into whether the attackers had "overseas links". Of the 13 who were arrested intially, 10 suspects have been handed over to the CID.
Imrpovised Pipe Bomb Near Colombo Airport Diffused | An improvised pipe bomb discovered close to Colombo’s main airport was successfully diffused by the Sri Lanka air force late on Sunday evening. A police source was quoting by the news agency AFP, saying that a "homemade" pipe bomb had been on a road leading towards the main terminal, which remains open with heavy security after deadly attacks on churchs and hotels.
Powerful explosions struck in quick succession at three hotels in the capital Colombo. The Cinnamon Grand was hit at around 8:30 am (0300 GMT), and the high-end Shangri-La soon after at 9:05 am. Three churches were also targeted in that wave of blasts: Colombo's historic St Anthony's Shrine, the St Sebastian's church in the town of Negombo — north of the capital — and the Zion Church in the east-coast town of Batticaloa.
