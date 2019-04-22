Sri Lanka Terror Attack LIVE: 7 Indians Among Those Killed in Blasts, Says Sushma Swaraj

Sri Lanka Terror Attack LIVE: The number of Indians dead in the devastating Sri Lanka blasts has risen to seven, Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed on Twitter today. In a series of suicide blasts on Sunday, the island nation lost nearly 300 people. The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka tweeted two more names of Indians who lost their lives in the attack.
An explosion went off on Monday in a van near a church in Sri Lanka's Kotahena area where scores were killed the previous day, when bomb squad officials were trying to defuse it, Reuters quoted a witness said. "The van exploded when the bomb defusing unit of the STF (Special Task Force) and air force tried to diffuse the bomb," the witness said. Police said that a suspicious parcel has been found at a fort. The area has been evacuated and officers are conducting investigations.
Read More
Apr 22, 2019 6:01 pm (IST)
Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj has informed the media that among those killed in the Sri Lanka blasts, seven have been found to be Indian nationals.
We regret to confirm the deaths of two more individuals in the blasts yesterday: - Vemurai Tulsiram - S R Nagaraj@SushmaSwaraj
The wife and sister of the suicide bomber at the Shangri La Hotel in Sri Lanka were also killed in a separate suicide blast after a bomber blew himself up causing the concrete floor of a two-storey building to crash on them in a suburb in northern Colombo, PTI reported.
It said possible targets included tourist locations, transportation hubs, shopping malls, hotels, places of worship, airports and other public areas.
Apr 22, 2019 5:31 pm (IST)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed “deep shock over the murderous attacks against innocent civilians in Sri Lanka.” In a statement released and tweeted on Sunday in the hours after the Easter attacks which left more than 200 dead, Netanyahu said that “Israel stands ready to assist the authorities in Sri Lanka at this difficult time.” “The entire world must unite in the battle against the scourge of terrorism,” he added.
Apr 22, 2019 5:25 pm (IST)
The Special Task Force officers told the media that the latest blast near the Colombo bus station in Kotahena was the controlled detonation of the bomb, News 1st reported. No casualties have been reported from the detonation.
Apr 22, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)
Sri Lanka Police Detain Youth Before Blast | Following the discovery of a suspicious package out St Anthony's Church today, the Sri Lanka police had detained a youth in a green t-shirt, the Guardian reported. The police reportedly took his watch from him and searched under his clothes. Before they could haul him towards the police car, a mob blocked them and started beating the man. The police then had to shelter the detainee inside the nearest building. The 9th blast rocked the city a few minutes later.
Apr 22, 2019 5:09 pm (IST)
Inhuman Acts Could Never be Justified: Pope Francis | Pope Francis on Monday deplored the attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed nearly 300 people and called for universal condemnation of what he said were “terrorist acts, inhuman acts” that could never be justified. “I ask everyone not to hesitate to offer this dear nation all the help necessary. I hope that everyone condemns these terrorist acts, inhuman acts, never justifiable,” he said before leading the crowd at St. Peter’s Square to pray for the victims.
Apr 22, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)
First Hand Account | Akshat Saraf from India, 30, was in Colombo's Shangri-La Hotel with his wife and infant daughter when the explosions struck. He told CNN that it was a "horrific sight" to see huge chunks of glass on the bodies of fellow guests and white aprons of chefs drenched in blood after a suicide bomber struck a luxury hotel here. "First blast was very loud and our room started shaking. At first, I thought it was a thunderstorm and I didn't pay too much attention. It had been raining in Sri Lanka for some time," he told CNN. "It was the second blast when I sensed that something was not right," he said. Saraf said he and his family grabbed their passports and took the emergency exit to head to the ground floor.
The Sri Lankan government said the measure would be confined to dealing with terrorism and would not impinge on freedom of expression.
Apr 22, 2019 4:35 pm (IST)
The Sri Lankan police have found a suspicious parcel in the Fort area within the city of Colombo. The area has been evacuated and Police are conducting investigations, News 1st reported.
Apr 22, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)
Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah asserted that his country is willing to provide assistance to the Sri Lankan government for rehab efforts after a coordinated wave of bombings in the island nation. “Malaysia strongly condemns the act of terrorism and urge that the perpetrators be brought to justice,” Malaysia Now reported him saying.
Apr 22, 2019 4:20 pm (IST)
Another Blast Rocks Colombo on Monday | Colombo was rocked with a fresh explosion on Monday in a van near a church in Sri Lanka where scores were killed the previous day. Bomb squad officials were trying to defuse it when the bomb went off, news agency Reuters reported. "The van exploded when the bomb defusing unit of the STF (Special Task Force) and air force tried to diffuse the bomb," the witness told Reuters.
Apr 22, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)
INTERPOL Deploys Team To Sri Lanka | The International Criminal Police Organization, more commonly known as INTERPOL, is deploying an Incident Response Team to Sri Lanka at the request of national authorities to support the investigation into the series of bomb attacks at churches and hotels.
Apr 22, 2019 3:58 pm (IST)
Denmark’s richest man Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife lost three of their four children in the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka.
Police Discovers Detonators | The Sri Lankan Police has discovered 87 detonators in Columbo's main bus station in Bastian Lane, Pettah. This development comes amid the crackdown down on potential targets who may have been involved in staging the blast. On Sunday, the Sri Lankan police arrested eight people in connection with the blast after raiding a house in Colombo. Total suspected arrested so far are 24. Later in the evening, the Sri Lanka air force had found IED in an area near the international airport in Colombo.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe late on Sunday said that the government had information about possible attacks, which were ignored by the Defence Department.
Apr 22, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)
According to the news agency ANI, Indian Coast Guard on high alert along the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka. Ships and maritime surveillance aircraft Dornier deployed on the maritime border to prevent any attempts by suicide bombing perpetrators to escape from the island nation.
Apr 22, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)
President Sirisena said the island nation will be seeking foreign assistance to help track international links to National Thowheeth Jama’ath, the newly formed radical islamist group in Sri Lanka, who are strong proponents of the global jihadist movement and plotted the eight deadly explosions.
Health Minister and the government spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, also said that all suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals.
Apr 22, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)
Nationwide Emergency to be Declared in Sri Lanka | Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will declare a nationwide emergency from midnight on Monday following Easter Sunday suicide bomb blasts at churches and luxury hotels that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500. "The government has decided to gazette the clauses related to prevention of terrorism to emergency regulation and gazette it by midnight," the president's media unit said in a statement.
Povlsen, who is the richest billionaire in Denmark and one of UK and Scotland's biggest landowners, lost three of his children to the blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
Apr 22, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)
National Tawheed Jamath Behind Blasts: Lanka Govt | The Sri Lankan government has blamed a local, newly formed radicalist Islamic group National Tawheed Jamath for yesterday’s attacks on the island. Health Minister and the government spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, also said that all suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals.
Apr 22, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)
The three others who are missing are H ShivuKumar,A Maregowda and H Puttaraju. The Chief Secretary’s office is in constant touch with the Resident Commissioner at Karnataka Bhavan, New Delhi, and the families of the victims and the missing persons for further information on them
Kumaraswamy Confirms Death of 4 JD(S) Workers in Sri Lanka | Four out of the seven JD(S) party workers who were in Colombo at the time of attacks have been declared dead, confirms Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The deceased have been identified as, Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh, K M Lakshminarayan, M Rangappa and KG Hanumantharayappa.
I am deeply pained at the loss of our people in the #colombo attacks. Out of the seven missing after the #TerrorAttack, four have been declared dead. Their names are - Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh - K M Lakshminarayan - M Rangappa - KG Hanumantharayappa
Authorities Were Warned on April 4 | Sri Lankan cabinet spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, while addressing media in Colombo says that the government were informed of the attacks on the 4th of April, 14 days before these incidents occurred. Admitting to serious lapse of intelligence by the govt, he adds, “On the 9th of April, the chief of national intelligence wrote a letter and in this letter many of the names of the members of the terrorist organisation were written down...The prime minister was not informed by these letters and revelations” he says.
Apr 22, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)
Apr 22, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)
According to The Guardian, Sri Lankan cabinet spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne has announced that the victims’ families and the injured will receive government compensation. “Today we have decided as a cabinet that we shall compensate all the people who died. 100,000 rupees for their funeral expenses,” he says.
Apr 22, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)
Curfew has been imposed in Sri Lanka on Monday from 8pm to 4am after eight bomb blasts rocked the island nation on Sunday.
Apr 22, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)
Sri Lanka Terror Attacks: What We Know So far | Top Points:
• A series of eight blasts targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday has killed at least 290 people and left over 500 injured.
• 24 people have been arrested in relation to the terror attacks till now
• Defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene said the culprits were religious extremists, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.
• Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, accepted that security services in Colombo did not take “adequate precautions” to prevent the blasts even as India gave specific intelligence inputs to Sri Lanka about a possible attack.
• Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry has confirmed at least 37 foreign citizens are among the dead.
• At least six Indians, including two JD(s) workers, have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts
• The government has shut down social media and messaging services to prevent the spread of misinformation.
• Defence minister Wijewardene said suicide bombers were responsible for the majority of the bombings
Police officers work at the scene at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, after bomb blasts ripped through churches and luxury hotels on Easter, in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
Sri Lankan authorities have ordered a state of emergency to be introduced from midnight Monday following the deadly Easter attacks, the president's office said. The special measures are being brought in "to allow the police and the three forces to ensure public security," the statement said, referring to the army, navy and air force. It said the measure would be confined to dealing with terrorism and would not impinge on freedom of expression.
A local outfit identified as the National Tawheed Jamath is suspected of plotting the blasts, a top Sri Lankan minister said on Monday. Health Minister and the government spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, also said that all suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals.
Speaking at a press conference here, the minister said that the Chief of National Intelligence had warned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the probable attacks before April 11.
"On April 4, international intelligence agencies had warned of these attacks. The IGP was informed on April 9," Senaratne said. He said that the local outfit identified as the National Tawheed Jamath - a radical Muslim group - is suspected of plotting the deadly explosions. "There may be international links to them," he added.
At least six Indians, including four JD(s) workers, have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, which struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials said on Monday.
The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress. Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels — the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. Foreigners and locals who were injured in hotel blasts were admitted to the Colombo General Hospital.
The police said on Monday that at least six Indian nationals have been reported among the foreigners who died in the blasts.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday identified two more individuals killed in the blasts on Sunday. "We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday, KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa," Swaraj retweetd Indian High Commission in Colombo's tweet.
On Sunday, Swaraj, in a series of tweets, identified the three Indians as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh. "Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she said in a tweet.
On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan identified a Keralite, PS Rasina (58), among those killed in the deadly bomb blasts.
Around 500 people, including Indians, were injured in the blasts — one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history. No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attacks.