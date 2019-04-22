Sri Lanka Terror Attack LIVE: Blast Near Colombo Church During Bomb Squad's Attempt to Defuse Device

Apr 22, 2019 12:29 pm (IST)

Sri Lanka Terror Attacks: What We Know So far | Top Points:

• A series of eight blasts targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday has killed at least 290 people and left over 500 injured.

• 24 people have been arrested in relation to the terror attacks till now

• Defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene said the culprits were religious extremists, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.

• Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, accepted that security services in Colombo did not take “adequate precautions” to prevent the blasts even as India gave specific intelligence inputs to Sri Lanka about a possible attack.

• Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry has confirmed at least 37 foreign citizens are among the dead.

• At least six Indians, including two JD(s) workers, have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts

• The government has shut down social media and messaging services to prevent the spread of misinformation.

• Defence minister Wijewardene said suicide bombers were responsible for the majority of the bombings