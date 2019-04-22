Sri Lanka Terror Attack LIVE: Blast Near Colombo Church During Bomb Squad's Attempt to Defuse Device

Another Blast Rocks Colombo on Monday | Colombo was rocked with a fresh explosion on Monday in a van near a church in Sri Lanka where scores were killed the previous day. Bomb squad officials were trying to defuse it when the bomb went off, news agency Reuters reported. "The van exploded when the bomb defusing unit of the STF (Special Task Force) and air force tried to diffuse the bomb," the witness told Reuters.
Sri Lankan authorities have ordered a state of emergency to be introduced from midnight Monday following the deadly Easter attacks, the president's office said. The special measures are being brought in "to allow the police and the three forces to ensure public security," the statement said, referring to the army, navy and air force. It said the measure would be confined to dealing with terrorism and would not impinge on freedom of expression.
Denmark’s richest man Anders Holch Povlsen and his wife lost three of their four children in the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka.
Police Discovers Detonators | The Sri Lankan Police has discovered 87 detonators in Columbo's main bus station in Bastian Lane, Pettah. This development comes amid the crackdown down on potential targets who may have been involved in staging the blast. On Sunday, the Sri Lankan police arrested eight people in connection with the blast after raiding a house in Colombo. Total suspected arrested so far are 24. Later in the evening, the Sri Lanka air force had found IED in an area near the international airport in Colombo.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe late on Sunday said that the government had information about possible attacks, which were ignored by the Defence Department.
Health Minister and the government spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, also said that all suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals.
Nationwide Emergency to be Declared in Sri Lanka | Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena will declare a nationwide emergency from midnight on Monday following Easter Sunday suicide bomb blasts at churches and luxury hotels that killed 290 people and wounded more than 500. "The government has decided to gazette the clauses related to prevention of terrorism to emergency regulation and gazette it by midnight," the president's media unit said in a statement.
Povlsen, who is the richest billionaire in Denmark and one of UK and Scotland's biggest landowners, lost three of his children to the blasts that rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
National Tawheed Jamath Behind Blasts: Lanka Govt | The Sri Lankan government has blamed a local, newly formed radicalist Islamic group National Tawheed Jamath for yesterday’s attacks on the island. Health Minister and the government spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, also said that all suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals.
Kumaraswamy Confirms Death of 4 JD(S) Workers in Sri Lanka | Four out of the seven JD(S) party workers who were in Colombo at the time of attacks have been declared dead, confirms Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The deceased have been identified as, Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh, K M Lakshminarayan, M Rangappa and KG Hanumantharayappa.
- Lakshmana Gowda Ramesh
- K M Lakshminarayan
- M Rangappa
- KG Hanumantharayappa
Authorities Were Warned on April 4 | Sri Lankan cabinet spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, while addressing media in Colombo says that the government were informed of the attacks on the 4th of April, 14 days before these incidents occurred. Admitting to serious lapse of intelligence by the govt, he adds, “On the 9th of April, the chief of national intelligence wrote a letter and in this letter many of the names of the members of the terrorist organisation were written down...The prime minister was not informed by these letters and revelations” he says.
According to The Guardian, Sri Lankan cabinet spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne has announced that the victims’ families and the injured will receive government compensation. “Today we have decided as a cabinet that we shall compensate all the people who died. 100,000 rupees for their funeral expenses,” he says.
Sri Lanka Terror Attacks: What We Know So far | Top Points:
• A series of eight blasts targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday has killed at least 290 people and left over 500 injured.
• 24 people have been arrested in relation to the terror attacks till now
• Defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene said the culprits were religious extremists, but no group has yet claimed responsibility.
• Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, accepted that security services in Colombo did not take “adequate precautions” to prevent the blasts even as India gave specific intelligence inputs to Sri Lanka about a possible attack.
• Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry has confirmed at least 37 foreign citizens are among the dead.
• At least six Indians, including two JD(s) workers, have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts
• The government has shut down social media and messaging services to prevent the spread of misinformation.
• Defence minister Wijewardene said suicide bombers were responsible for the majority of the bombings
Expressing his shock over the death of two JD(S) party workers, KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa, who were killed in the Sri Lanka terror attacks on Sunday, Kumaraswamy says that their deaths have already been confirmed by Sushma Swaraj earlier.
I am deeply shocked at the loss of our JDS party workers, whom I know personally. We stand with their families in this hour of grief
The UN-secretary-general issues a statement of solidarity with Sri Lanka
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy confirms that a 7-member team of JDS workers from the state who were touring Colombo,has gone missing after the bomb blasts, with two of them feared dead.
The Easter Sunday violence was the deadliest the South Asian island country has seen since a bloody civil war ended a decade ago.
World leaders including Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, Jacinda Ardern, Theresa May, Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and Vladimir Putin condemned the attacks.PM Modi, in a tweet on Sunday had condemned the terror attack in Sri Lanka. "There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured," he wrote.
Eight explosions ripped through the island nation, killing 262 people and injuring at least 450 in the decade's worst terror strike.
Curfew in Sri Lanka Lifted | Sri Lanka on Monday lifted the curfew which was indefinitely imposed with immediate effect after the island nation was rocked with eight blasts targeting churches and hotels that killed 290 people. According to police sources quoted by the news agency PTI, the curfew was lifted at 6 am Monday morning.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday identified two more Indians killed in the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday. "We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday: K G Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa," she writes.
We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday:
- K G Hanumantharayappa
-M Rangappa.
Sri Lanka's police chief Pujuth Jayasundara had also sounded a nationwide alert 10 days before Sunday's attacks but preventive measures weren’t taken. India is also said to have given specific intel to Sri Lanka about the possibility of an attack.
A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo. (Image: AP)
A local outfit identified as the National Tawheed Jamath is suspected of plotting the blasts, a top Sri Lankan minister said on Monday. Health Minister and the government spokesman, Rajitha Senaratne, also said that all suicide bombers involved in the blasts are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals.
Speaking at a press conference here, the minister said that the Chief of National Intelligence had warned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding the probable attacks before April 11.
"On April 4, international intelligence agencies had warned of these attacks. The IGP was informed on April 9," Senaratne said. He said that the local outfit identified as the National Tawheed Jamath - a radical Muslim group - is suspected of plotting the deadly explosions. "There may be international links to them," he added.
At least six Indians, including four JD(s) workers, have been killed in a string of eight powerful blasts, including suicide attacks, which struck three churches and luxury hotels frequented by foreigners in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, officials said on Monday.
The blasts targeted St Anthony's Church in Colombo, St Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa around 8.45 a.m. (local time) as the Easter Sunday mass were in progress. Three explosions were reported from the five-star hotels — the Shangri-La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury. Foreigners and locals who were injured in hotel blasts were admitted to the Colombo General Hospital.
The police said on Monday that at least six Indian nationals have been reported among the foreigners who died in the blasts.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday identified two more individuals killed in the blasts on Sunday. "We sadly confirm the deaths of the following two individuals in the blasts yesterday, KG Hanumantharayappa and M Rangappa," Swaraj retweetd Indian High Commission in Colombo's tweet.
On Sunday, Swaraj, in a series of tweets, identified the three Indians as Lakshmi, Narayan Chandrashekhar and Ramesh. "Indian High Commission in Colombo has conveyed that National Hospital has informed them about the death of three Indian nationals," she said in a tweet.
On Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan identified a Keralite, PS Rasina (58), among those killed in the deadly bomb blasts.
Around 500 people, including Indians, were injured in the blasts — one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history. No group has claimed responsibility for Sunday's attacks.
