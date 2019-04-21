Sri Lanka Blasts LIVE: 160 Killed in Decade's Worst Terror Attack as 6 Explosions Rock Churches, Hotels on Easter

Sri Lanka Terror Attack LIVE: Six explosions ripped through Sri Lanka’s churches and popular hotels on Sunday morning, with authorities saying 160 people were feared dead. Worshippers were targeted at the Kochikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches during Easter mass. The other locations are Hotel Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotel.
The blasts occurred at around 8.45am (local time) as the Easter Sunday masses were in progress in churches, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.
Apr 21, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)
Chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal has expressed shock over the Sri Lanka terror attacks that have claimed 160 lives so far.
I am shocked and pained beyond words to hear about serial blasts in #Srilanka. As my heart goes out to bereaved families shaken by this atrocity, I strongly condemn this cowardly and brutal attack on humanity.
Two of the six attacks that rocked Sri Lanka this morning are reportedly to be have been carried out by suicide bombers. The attack at Shangri La hotel was carried out by suicide bomber Zahran Hashim, while Abu Mohammad has been identified as the attacker at the Batticalao church.
Apr 21, 2019 11:55 am (IST)
The government has ordered the schools to remain shut tomorrow and day after in view of the dastardly attacks this morning which have claimed 160 lives so far.
Apr 21, 2019 11:53 am (IST)
Death Toll Reaches 160 | The death toll in the Sri Lanka terror attacks has reached 160. Six blasts, at three churches and three hotels, ripped through Sri Lanka on Sunday morning.
Apr 21, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
Death Toll Rises to 125 | At least 125 people are reportedly killed, while 160 others have been injured in the Sri Lanka terror attacks. Three churches and three hotels were targetted in the Sunday morning attack. No group has claimed the repsonsibility yet.
Apr 21, 2019 11:41 am (IST)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka.
I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the loss of innocent lives in multiple bombings on Easter Sunday in Colombo #SriLanka.
My heartfelt condolences to the members of bereaved families and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured.#lka#SriLankaBlasts#Blasts
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed shocked over the terror attacks in Sri Lanka and said, "Intolerance, bigotry & terrorism sadly know no borders or limits. Profound condolences to the families & my thoughts and prayers for that beautiful & tortured land."
Shocked & saddened by news of church & hotel bombings in SriLanka. Intolerance, bigotry & terrorism sadly know no borders or limits. Profound condolences to the families & my thoughts and prayers for that beautiful & tortured land. https://t.co/eU1gKjuOnp
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has expressed shock over the terror attacks across Sri Lanka. "I am shocked and saddened by the situation that has occurred," he said. Sirisena said that the investigation has been initiated in the case. "Please remain calm and do not be fooled by rumours," the Sri Lankan President said.
Apr 21, 2019 11:28 am (IST)
At least 99 people have been killed, while several others have been injured in the terror attacks across Sri Lanka, the police have said.
Apr 21, 2019 11:22 am (IST)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has condemned the Sri Lanka terror attacks. "All forms of violence are unacceptable," she said in a tweet.
Saddened and shocked at the disturbing news coming in from Sri Lanka. All forms of violence are unacceptable. Easter is a Festival of Peace. My thoughts and prayers with the grieving families
One of the six blasts in Sri Lanka ripped through the restaurant of Colombo's Cinnamon Grand Hotel, which is near the prime minister's official residence. At least one person was killed in the attack at the hotel.
Apr 21, 2019 11:13 am (IST)
The death toll has in the Sri Lanka terror attacks has reached 45 and is expected to rise. 450 people have reportedly been injured. Six blasts rocked Colombo and Batticalao this morning.
Apr 21, 2019 11:11 am (IST)
Pakistan has condemned the terror attacks in Sri Lanka. "People and Government of Pakistan stand by people and Government of Sti Lanka at this moment of tragedy and against terror," said Dr Mohammad Faisal, spokesperson of the Pakistan Foreign Ministry.
Pakistan condemns explosions and terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka at Churches & Hotels, that have led to numerous casualties and immense loss. People and Government of Pakistan stand by people and Government of Sti Lanka at this moment of tragedy and against terror @MFA_SriLanka
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has issued the following phone numbers for Indian citizens seeking help or clarification after the terror attacks in Colombo and Batticaloa today: +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789.
Apr 21, 2019 10:53 am (IST)
The Sri lankan Prime Minister has called for an emergency meeting in view of the ghastly terror attack in Colombo and Batticaloa. Minister of Economic Reforms Harsha De Silva said that the rescue operations are underway and high number of casualties is expected, including the foreigners. He has asked the people to stay calm and not to venture out.
Apr 21, 2019 10:47 am (IST)
External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj, has said that she is in touch with the Indian High commission in Colombo and they are monitoring the situation.
Colombo - I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation. @IndiainSL
At least 24 people have been killed in the ghastly terror attack in Colombo. The number of injured is reported to be 450. Six blasts in three churches and three hotels rocked the city on Sunday morning. The blasts in the churches took place at a time when people had gathered for the Easter mass.
Apr 21, 2019 10:42 am (IST)
The flight operations to Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo have been suspended as the airport has been temporarily shut after the terror attack in the city. All the flights have been diverted to Mattala.
Apr 21, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
At least 450 people have been reportedly injured in the serial explosions across Colombo.
Apr 21, 2019 10:37 am (IST)
The blasts at the churches took place at a time when people had gathered at Kochchikade, St Sebastian and Batticaloa churches for the Easter mass.
Apr 21, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
As many as six blasts ripped through Colombo on Sunday morning. The blasts were reported from three churches and three hotels.
Two explosions hit two churches in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said she was in touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo and India was keeping a close watch on the situation. The High Commission said Indian citizens in need of assistance or help and for seeking clarification could call the following numbers: +94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789.