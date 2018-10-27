English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lankan Crisis Deepens as President Sirisena Suspends Parliament Day After Sacking PM
Parliamentary officials said the president had suspended all meetings of the 225-member house until November 16.
File Photo of Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena. (REUTERS)
Colombo: Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday suspended parliament, deepening political turmoil after he sacked the country's prime minister.
