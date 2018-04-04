English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe Survives No Confidence Vote
The opposition had blamed Wickremesinghe for failing to prevent an alleged scam in the bond market and for failing to stop anti-Muslim riots that occurred last month.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe speaks during a news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka February 16, 2018. (REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte)
Colombo: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday survived a no confidence vote in parliament after a majority of the legislators in the house voted to support his coalition government.
The opposition, eyeing fractures within the ruling alliance, had sponsored the trust vote against Wickremesinghe blaming him for failing to prevent an alleged scam in the bond market, and for failing to stop anti-Muslim riots that occurred last month.
The vote showed Wickremesinghe winning the support of 122 members of the 225-member parliament.
