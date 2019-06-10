Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sri Lankan Tamil Leader Says Muslims' Rights Being Abused in Aftermath of Easter Attacks, Seeks Probe

Following the Easter bombings, a large number of Muslims have been arrested by the anti-terror agencies for questioning along with those having links to the banned National Thowheed Jamaath.

PTI

Updated:June 10, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sri Lankan Tamil Leader Says Muslims' Rights Being Abused in Aftermath of Easter Attacks, Seeks Probe
The majority Sinhala community mobs attacked Muslim-owned properties in towns north of Colombo, killing one Muslim man, after the Easter attacks. (AP)
Loading...

Colombo: A top Tamil leader in Sri Lanka has called for an international investigation into the alleged injustice meted out to the minority Muslim community in the country in the aftermath of the massive Easter Sunday bombings.

The fundamental rights of the Muslims are being abused using an act of terror, CV Wigneswaran, former chief minister of the Tamil-dominated Northern Province, told reporters on Sunday, referring to the difficulties faced by the minority community, which constitutes nine per cent of the population, following the deadly April 21 suicide bombings.

Following the attacks that claimed 258 lives, some Muslim politicians representing the government came under criticism for their alleged support extended to the rising militancy. "Muslims are a part of the Sri Lankan community, they are being subjected to injustice in violation of the country's Constitution," Wigneswaran said in Jaffna, once the hotbed of the over three-decade long conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

A large number of Muslims have been arrested by the anti-terror agencies for questioning along with those having links to the banned National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ). Wigneswaran expressed solidarity with the Muslim ministers who resigned last week claiming that the government had failed to ensure the safety of the minority community in the country.

Nine Muslim ministers holding top positions in the Sri Lankan government resigned last week to allow authorities to investigate allegations against some of them on links to the NTJ. There are 19 Muslims among the 225-member Parliament and nine of them held Cabinet, state and deputy ministerial positions.

"Charges against the Muslim politicians have not been proved. The government must take responsibility for their resignations," Wigneswaran said. Following the attacks on three Catholic churches and three luxury hotels by the NTJ with possible links to the Islamic State terror group, there were widespread attacks on the Muslim community.

The majority Sinhala community mobs attacked Muslim-owned properties in towns north of Colombo, killing one Muslim man and leaving hundreds of homes, shops and mosques vandalised

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram