1-min read

Sri Lankan Tourism Takes 'Massive Hit' After Easter Attack, Colombo Fears Up to $1.5 Billion Losses

Sri Lanka Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said that they expect a 30 percent drop in arrivals and that means a loss of about $1.5 billion in foreign exchange.

AFP

Updated:April 26, 2019, 4:58 PM IST
Sri Lankan Tourism Takes 'Massive Hit' After Easter Attack, Colombo Fears Up to $1.5 Billion Losses
A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
Colombo: Sri Lanka fears its lucrative tourism industry could decline by up to 30 percent, with losses of a $1.5 billion this year, after deadly Easter attacks, the finance minister said Friday.

"Tourism will be the worst affected," Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera told reporters. "We expect a 30 percent drop in arrivals and that means a loss of about $1.5 billion in foreign exchange."
