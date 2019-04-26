English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lankan Tourism Takes 'Massive Hit' After Easter Attack, Colombo Fears Up to $1.5 Billion Losses
Sri Lanka Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera said that they expect a 30 percent drop in arrivals and that means a loss of about $1.5 billion in foreign exchange.
A woman reacts during a mass burial of victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, at a cemetery near St. Sebastian Church in Negombo, Sri Lanka. (Image: Reuters)
Colombo: Sri Lanka fears its lucrative tourism industry could decline by up to 30 percent, with losses of a $1.5 billion this year, after deadly Easter attacks, the finance minister said Friday.
"Tourism will be the worst affected," Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera told reporters. "We expect a 30 percent drop in arrivals and that means a loss of about $1.5 billion in foreign exchange."
