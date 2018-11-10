English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sri Lanka's Main Party Will Go to Court Against 'Tyrant' Sirisena's Move to Sack Parliament
Mangala Samaraweera from the United National Party said his party had supported Sirisena to come to power in January 2015, hoping he would be a benevolent leader like Nelson Mandela of South Africa, but that he had shown himself to be a 'tyrant'.
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena gestures as he speaks during a meeting (File photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Colombo: Sri Lanka's largest single party on Saturday said it will mount a legal challenge against “tyrant” President Maithripala Sirisena's shock sacking of the legislature.
"We will go to the courts," Mangala Samaraweera from the United National Party (UNP) told reporters in Colombo. "We will fight in the courts, we will fight in parliament and we will fight at the polls."
Samaraweera said his party had supported Sirisena to come to power in January 2015, hoping he would be a benevolent leader like Nelson Mandela of South Africa, but that he had shown himself to be a "tyrant”.
"He (Sirisena) came to power promising to be a Mandela, but we ended up getting a Mugabe, a mad man," Samaraweera said, referring to Zimbabwe's strongman former president Robert Mugabe.
He said the UNP along with its allies had an absolute majority in the 225-member assembly and despite the sacking of the assembly, the party would publicly demonstrate its majority to the people. "We will demonstrate to the public of Sri Lanka our majority. Maithripala Sirisena dissolved a parliament where we enjoyed a majority," he said.
"We will fight the emerging tyranny of Sirisena. We will fight it in the courts, fight it in parliament and we are also ready to fight against this tyranny at the polls. We are on the right side of democracy, we are sure we can win this battle," he added.
He said Sirisena had "kicked the constitution in the teeth" when he dismissed the assembly after failing to muster a majority to legitimise his replacement prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after a two-week stand-off.
"We will go to the courts," Mangala Samaraweera from the United National Party (UNP) told reporters in Colombo. "We will fight in the courts, we will fight in parliament and we will fight at the polls."
Samaraweera said his party had supported Sirisena to come to power in January 2015, hoping he would be a benevolent leader like Nelson Mandela of South Africa, but that he had shown himself to be a "tyrant”.
"He (Sirisena) came to power promising to be a Mandela, but we ended up getting a Mugabe, a mad man," Samaraweera said, referring to Zimbabwe's strongman former president Robert Mugabe.
He said the UNP along with its allies had an absolute majority in the 225-member assembly and despite the sacking of the assembly, the party would publicly demonstrate its majority to the people. "We will demonstrate to the public of Sri Lanka our majority. Maithripala Sirisena dissolved a parliament where we enjoyed a majority," he said.
"We will fight the emerging tyranny of Sirisena. We will fight it in the courts, fight it in parliament and we are also ready to fight against this tyranny at the polls. We are on the right side of democracy, we are sure we can win this battle," he added.
He said Sirisena had "kicked the constitution in the teeth" when he dismissed the assembly after failing to muster a majority to legitimise his replacement prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa after a two-week stand-off.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor Tries to Troll Kareena and Janhvi, Latter's Savage Reply Will Leave You in Splits
- Steve Smith, AB de Villiers Say No to Pakistan Leg of PSL 2019
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...