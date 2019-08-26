Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

St. Louis Mayor Offers Reward up to $100,000 in Unsolved Cases of Child Shootings

At least a dozen children have been killed by gunfire in St. Louis since June.

Associated Press

Updated:August 26, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
St. Louis Mayor Offers Reward up to $100,000 in Unsolved Cases of Child Shootings
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
Loading...

St. Louis: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says the city suffering a rash of child deaths by gunfire this summer will offer a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the killing of four children.

At a news conference Saturday, Krewson said the city hopes the reward until Sept. 1 of $25,000 for each of four unsolved cases will encourage tips from the public. City officials have expressed frustration at the lack of cooperation in several cases, in part because of fears of retaliation from gangs and drug dealers.

At least a dozen children have been killed by gunfire in St. Louis since June . The latest was 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson , who died when fights broke out at a high school football exhibition Friday and shooting started.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram