Stabbing at Oregon Shopping Centre Kills One, Three Others Wounded

After the stabbings, the assailant stole the man's car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he stole another woman's car and stabbed her.

Associated Press

Updated:December 19, 2019, 7:34 AM IST
Stabbing at Oregon Shopping Centre Kills One, Three Others Wounded
Representative image (Image: AP)

Beaverton An attacker carried out a series of stabbings and carjackings at a suburban Portland shopping centre and in nearby town Wednesday, killing one person and wounding three others before being arrested, authorities said.

Police in the city of Beaverton said two people were stabbed inside a Wells Fargo bank and a man was stabbed at a gym next door.

After the stabbings, the assailant stole the man's car and drove into the suburb of Tigard, where he stole another woman's car and stabbed her. He eventually got out of the car and ran from officers before being caught, police said.

A woman was killed inside the bank, another woman was critically injured there and the two people whose cars were stolen had serious injuries, authorities said.

Noushin Luluvachi from nearby Bella Salon told The Oregonian/OregonLive that police cars flooded the plaza and authorities ordered businesses to keep their doors closed.

The bank and salon are part of a shopping centre that also includes a credit union, Planet Fitness, Safeway and Starbucks, among other businesses.

Beaverton is known for being Nike's headquarters.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
