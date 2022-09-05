Stabbings in Canada’s Saskatchewan: Cops Probing 13 Separate Crime Scenes, Suspects Still at Large

Two people went on a stabbing spree at a Canadian indigenous community and at another town in Canada’s Saskatchewan leaving 10 people dead and at least 15 people wounded. The manhunt for the suspects is underway. The suspects have been identified as Damien Sanderson, 31 and Myles Sanderson, 30.

The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 4, 2022

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks ‘horrific and heartbreaking’. The James Smith Cree Nation declared a state of emergency.

Here’s all you need to know about the deadly stabbing in Canada’s Saskatchewan:

The stabbings occurred in multiple locations. The attackers stabbed multiple victims in James Smith Cree Nation and in the community of Weldon, Saskatchewan

Police are investigating at least 13 separate crime scenes related to the stabbings

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said the cops are still looking for the suspects

Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, the suspects, were spotted in the Regina area, according to the cops. They were last seen driving a Nissan Rogue

Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. The suspects may be in black Nissan Rogue with SK license plate 119 MPI. This a rapidly-unfolding situation. pic.twitter.com/LeshXMR4sN — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

Cops have asked residents in Regina to not pick up hitchhikers and exercise caution while allowing someone inside.

“If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations,” the RCMP tweeted

Elected representatives of the James Smith Cree Nation unanimously declared a state of emergency on Sunday evening. The emergency order covers the Nation’s three communities including Chakastaypasin Band and Peter Chapman Band

We urge the public to take appropriate precautions. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report emergencies or info to 911. For updates: https://t.co/fjakoSEJu3 — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 4, 2022

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said they called for additional staff as the number of injured people seeking medical attention increased

The initial reports of the stabbing reached the local police officials from the the First Nation community before 6am

Police spotted the vehicle, suspected to be driven by the perpetrators, 335 kilometres away from the spot from where the stabbings were first reported.

Police said the relationship between the suspects and the victims have not been established

Helicopters were also used to airlift victims to nearby hospitals. At least three victims were airlifted. “We can confirm that multiple people are being triaged and cared for at multiple sites and are working with our medical teams to respond to patient needs as this incident unfolds,’ the SHA said.

(with inputs from CTV News Saskatoon)

