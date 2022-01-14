Staff Played Music, Broke Johnson’s Son's Swing During Downing Street Party: Report

Alcohol spilling onto carpets, parties in the basement and the 10 Downing Street’s mini-garden, a laptop blaring music while being set atop a photocopier - are only a handful of details which were reported by UK news agency The Telegraph, with regard to the 10 Downing Street party in 2021, which now has thrown UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s political future into a turmoil. The party also came hours before Prince Phillip was laid to rest on April 17 last year.

The events took place when the rest of England was under strict lockdown rules and also at the time when the nation was in mourning following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. Hence, the outrage from Johnson’s own party MPs and people of the UK seem justified as they mourned and remained indoors as Delta ran rampant.

While UK’s Covid restriction rules limited indoor gathering to six, two parties were being held in Downing Street. Both were farewell parties, one for James Slack, the UK PM’s director of communications and another was for a personal photographer of Boris Johnson.

People familiar with the developments told The Telegraph that the two parties initially began in two separate locations in the 10, Downing Street. Later, as evening passed and more wine bottles were opened, the separate parties became one. At least 30 people attended the party. A spokesperson said that UK PM Boris Johnson was not present at the party.

Experts worry that the party for the departing photographer was held in the basement - a closed door environment fit for transmission of Covid-19.

The report also revealed that a person was sent to a nearby major market to get more wine. A staff member broke Wilf Johnson’s swing in the Downing Party garden, a person familiar with the developments told The Telegraph as the member tried to have a go on it. Boris Johnson’s head of operations Shelley Williams-Walker - also named DJ SWW that night - perched a laptop atop a photocopier and was in charge of music.

These allegations along with allegations of parties held during the Christmas last year have put Boris Johnson, who has apologized to the UK citizens, in a tough spot. Several have demanded his resignation who see the violations as an insult to the public, who were forced to remain indoors as the deadly second wave claimed lives in the UK.

