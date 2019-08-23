Take the pledge to vote

'Stamp Out Anti-Semitism, Anti-Muslim Hatred': UN Chief Urges World to Put An End to Religious Persecution

UN Secretary-General speaking against religious violence said that Jews have been murdered in synagogues, Muslims gunned down in mosques, their religious sites vandalized and Christians killed at prayer, their churches torched.

Associated Press

Updated:August 23, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
'Stamp Out Anti-Semitism, Anti-Muslim Hatred': UN Chief Urges World to Put An End to Religious Persecution
File photo of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (Photo: Reuters)
United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the world to "stamp out anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim hatred, the persecution of Christians and other religious groups" on the first international day to remember people targeted for their religion and beliefs.

He said that "Jews have been murdered in synagogues, their gravestones defaced with swastikas; Muslims gunned down in mosques, their religious sites vandalized; Christians killed at prayer, their churches torched."

Guterres said Thursday's International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion and Belief was an opportunity to demonstrate support "by doing all in our power to prevent such attacks and demanding that those responsible are held accountable."

He urged rejection of those who "falsely and maliciously invoke religion" to spread fear and hatred.

