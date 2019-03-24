Stampede at Disneyland Paris as Crowds Mistake Sound for Terror Attack

Crowds of holidaymakers stampeded for safety in Disneyland Paris on Saturday when they mistook the din from a broken lift or escalator for the sound of weapons, officials and witnesses said."There was a stampede due to a sound, probably caused by a lift or escalator," said one official who asked not to be named."There was an enormous panic," one witness, who identified herself as Alexia, said."Everyone thought it was an attack. After a few minutes they made us leave through the back. There were police everywhere." "False alarm, security forces confirm there is no threat," the French interior ministry said in a tweet.The theme park complex 30 kilometres (18 miles) east of Paris is one of Europe's most visited private tourist destinations.​