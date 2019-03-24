English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stampede at Disneyland Paris as Crowds Mistake Sound for Terror Attack
A Disneyland official said that the stampede was most likely due to a sound caused by a life or an escalator.
File photo of visitors walking towards the Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland Paris. (Reuters)
Paris: Crowds of holidaymakers stampeded for safety in Disneyland Paris on Saturday when they mistook the din from a broken lift or escalator for the sound of weapons, officials and witnesses said.
"There was a stampede due to a sound, probably caused by a lift or escalator," said one official who asked not to be named.
"There was an enormous panic," one witness, who identified herself as Alexia, said.
"Everyone thought it was an attack. After a few minutes they made us leave through the back. There were police everywhere." "False alarm, security forces confirm there is no threat," the French interior ministry said in a tweet.
The theme park complex 30 kilometres (18 miles) east of Paris is one of Europe's most visited private tourist destinations.
