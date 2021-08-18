CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » World » Stampede at Gate of Airport in Afghan Capital Kabul Injures 17: NATO Official
1-MIN READ

Stampede at Gate of Airport in Afghan Capital Kabul Injures 17: NATO Official

A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. (Reuters)

A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Afghan civilians seeking to leave the country had been told not to gather around the Kabul airport unless they had a passport and visa to travel.

Seventeen people were injured on Wednesday in a stampede at a gate to the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a NATO security official said, as Western countries stepped up the evacuation of their diplomats and others.

Afghan civilians seeking to leave after the Taliban seized the capital on Sunday had been told not to gather around the airport unless they had a passport and visa to travel, said the official, who was working at the airport.

The official, who declined to be identified, said he had not heard any reports of violence by Taliban fighters outside the airport.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:August 18, 2021, 17:41 IST