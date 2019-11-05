Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Standard Procedure': UK Delays Publishing Report on Russia Poll Meddling

The report by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has cleared security service clearance but has not yet cleared approval by Johnson's Downing Street office and so will not be published before the December 12 election.

Reuters

Updated:November 5, 2019, 2:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Standard Procedure': UK Delays Publishing Report on Russia Poll Meddling
File photo of Michael Gove. (Reuters)

London: Britain is following standard procedure by not publishing a parliamentary select committee report on alleged Russian meddling in British politics until after the election, one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior ministers said.

The report by parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has cleared security service clearance but has not yet cleared approval by Johnson's Downing Street office and so will not be published before the Dec. 12 election.

When asked if the government was sitting on the report, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove told the BBC: "Absolutely not".

"It's always the case with select committee reports, particularly when they deal with sensitive issues, that there is a process through which they have to go before they are published and a response is issued," Gove said.

"This is no different from the standard procedure," he said, adding that it was going through the "same process as ever".

Dominic Grieve, the chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, has said there is no legitimate reason for delaying the publication of the report.

"We continue to be very disappointed by the failure of the government to publish this report and to provide any explanation as to why it should not be published. Explanations currently advanced that the timing are too short are entirely disingenuous and grossly misleading," Grieve told the BBC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram