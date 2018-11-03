English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Starving 7-year-Old Girl, Whose Photograph Became Symbol of Yemen Crisis, Dies
The stark photograph of Amal Hussain, who was suffering from severe acute malnutrition, had become emblematic of the brutal civil war that has pushed millions to the brink of starvation.
Amal's hussain's mother, holding back her tears, said "her heart was broken" over her daughter's death.
Loading...
Amal Hussein, a 7-year-old Yemeni girl whose photograph in The New York Times became a symbol of the country's long-running conflict, has died, Yemen's Houthi-held Health Ministry said.
The image by Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Tyler Hicks showed the emaciated girl lying on a bed October 18 at a mobile UNICEF clinic in Aslam, Yemen. The stark photograph of such a young child in pain — Hussain was suffering from severe acute malnutrition — was emblematic of the brutal civil war that has pushed millions to the brink of starvation.
Hussein's mother, Mariam Ali, said her heart was "broken," the Times reported Thursday. "Amal was always smiling. Now I'm worried for my other children," she told the newspaper in a phone interview. She said Amal died October 26, according to the Times.
After Amal's image was published, amid the international furor over the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for a ceasefire "in the next 30 days."
The three-year conflict between the US-backed Saudi-led coalition and the Iranian-aligned Houthis has devastated Yemen and reportedly has killed at least 10,000 people.
UN experts from the World Food Programme say that the coalition's bombing of civilians are potential war crimes and that its partial blockade of the country has put 12 million men, women and children at risk of starvation in what could become the worst famine in 100 years.
In an interview Thursday with CNN, Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen, acknowledged that Khashoggi's October 2 killing "catalyzed" calls for peace in Yemen. He added that the most pressing factor justifying the US foreign policy move in Yemen was the threat of starvation.
"The threat of famine is a very real threat and risks doubling the numbers of people in Yemen who are at risk of dying of hunger or famine. That's the urgent factor here," he said.
Griffiths warned that the alternative to peace would be "devastating," leading to a rise in famine, terrorism and further regional instability and affecting trade routes used to access Europe.
The image by Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Tyler Hicks showed the emaciated girl lying on a bed October 18 at a mobile UNICEF clinic in Aslam, Yemen. The stark photograph of such a young child in pain — Hussain was suffering from severe acute malnutrition — was emblematic of the brutal civil war that has pushed millions to the brink of starvation.
Hussein's mother, Mariam Ali, said her heart was "broken," the Times reported Thursday. "Amal was always smiling. Now I'm worried for my other children," she told the newspaper in a phone interview. She said Amal died October 26, according to the Times.
After Amal's image was published, amid the international furor over the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for a ceasefire "in the next 30 days."
The three-year conflict between the US-backed Saudi-led coalition and the Iranian-aligned Houthis has devastated Yemen and reportedly has killed at least 10,000 people.
UN experts from the World Food Programme say that the coalition's bombing of civilians are potential war crimes and that its partial blockade of the country has put 12 million men, women and children at risk of starvation in what could become the worst famine in 100 years.
In an interview Thursday with CNN, Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen, acknowledged that Khashoggi's October 2 killing "catalyzed" calls for peace in Yemen. He added that the most pressing factor justifying the US foreign policy move in Yemen was the threat of starvation.
"The threat of famine is a very real threat and risks doubling the numbers of people in Yemen who are at risk of dying of hunger or famine. That's the urgent factor here," he said.
Griffiths warned that the alternative to peace would be "devastating," leading to a rise in famine, terrorism and further regional instability and affecting trade routes used to access Europe.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 DD Video Journalist Records Anguished Message During Dantewada Naxal Attack
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 The Infamous Mountains of India's Capital
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- HIL to Return in New 5-a-side Look in 2019 for Both Men, Women
- To do Well at Olympics, India Have to Win at Sports Like Swimming, Says Olympic Champ Stephanie Rice
- Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' Trailer Has Launched a Thousand Memes on the Internet
- Delhi Pollution - Top 5 CNG Cars to Buy in India: Hyundai Santro, Maruti Suzuki Alto and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...