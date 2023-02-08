Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 08:49 IST
Washington, United States
US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday (local time) said his administration generated economic growth, jobs and fought inflation and the cost of living crisis.
Biden said that he ran as president to ensure that the American economy works for everyone and Americans feel proud of their achievements. He said that his idea of an economy is building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out and not from the top down.
Biden said that Medicare in the US continues to provide a social safety net for low income Americans and his administration is empowering Medicare to negotiate with drug Read More
Joe Biden said that he made it clear to Chinese President Xi Jinping that the US seeks competition, not conflict. He says investment to make American industries which define the future will continue and he will compete with the Chinese govt which remains intent on dominating
Biden tells US Congress to restore the right the Supreme Court took away last year and codify Roe v. Wade, allowing women the right to choose
Biden lauded California lunar new year shooting survivor Brandon Tsay and invoked the incident to urge Republicans to ban assault weapons
Joe Biden says 30 million workers in the US had to sign non-compete agreements when they joined a new job and urged Congress to help ban those agreements so companies have to compete for workers and pay them what they’re worth
Biden says that the US’ credit rating remains unquestionable and urged ‘some of his Republican friends’ to not take the economy hostage. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what their plans are,” Biden said. This part of the speech was met with boos from the Republicans
Biden said that America’s 55 biggest companies made $40 billion in profits and paid zero in federal income taxes, which he termed unfair. He said his law will ensure that billion-dollar companies pay a minimum of 15%. “Just 15%. That’s less than a nurse pays. Let me be clear,” Biden said
Biden said his administration is replacing poisonous lead pipes that go into 10 million homes and 400,000 schools and childcare centres. “Every child in America will drink clean water. We’re making sure that every community has access to affordable, high-speed internet,” he said.
The US President says Americans pay more for prescription drugs but said Medicare has been given the power to lower costs of prescription drugs
Biden says Big Pharma companies cannot keep making profits at the expense of people’s health, says his administration capped the cost of insulin
Biden says that the Infrastructure Act that he passed with bipartisan support last year will help US rebuild its infrastructure
Biden said that his administration helped small and medium businesses and entrepreneurs
Biden says Dems and GOP came together to defend Europe, referring to US support for Ukraine in war against Russia
Biden says he created more jobs than any other US President, says Covid does not control lives of Americans anymore
He also warned that if Republicans take steps to raise the cost of prescription drugs, he will veto it. “Make no mistake, if you try to do anything to raise the cost of prescription drugs, I will veto it,” Biden said.
(this is a developing story)
