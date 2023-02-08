US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address on Tuesday (local time) said his administration generated economic growth, jobs and fought inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Biden said that he ran as president to ensure that the American economy works for everyone and Americans feel proud of their achievements. He said that his idea of an economy is building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out and not from the top down.

Biden said that Medicare in the US continues to provide a social safety net for low income Americans and his administration is empowering Medicare to negotiate with drug Read More