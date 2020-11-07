Statement From President-elect Joe Biden On Election

Statement by President-elect Joe Biden on Saturday’s election results:

“I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

With the campaign over, its time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

Its time for America to unite. And to heal.

We are the United States of America. And theres nothing we cant do, if we do it together.”

