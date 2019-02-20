LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Statue of Iconic World War II Kiss Vandalized With '#MeToo' After US Sailor’s Death

In that image, taken by photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt for Life magazine, Mendonsa is seen ecstatically bending over and kissing a woman in a white nurse's uniform.

AFP

Updated:February 20, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Statue of Iconic World War II Kiss Vandalized With '#MeToo' After US Sailor’s Death
File image of statue depicting the famous scene of a sailor kissing a woman in New York's Times Square as people celebrate the end of World War II. (Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: A statue depicting the famous scene of a sailor kissing a woman in New York's Times Square as people celebrate the end of World War II has been vandalized with red spray paint spelling out #MeToo.

The graffiti covers the ankle-to-knee area of the left leg of the woman being kissed, said police in Sarasota, Florida where the statue is on loan to the city.

The vandalism is believed to have been committed Monday, a day after the death of the sailor in the iconic photo, George Mendonsa, at the age of 95.

In that image, taken by photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt for Life magazine, Mendonsa is seen ecstatically bending over and kissing a woman in a white nurse's uniform.

Eisenstaedt has described watching the sailor running along the street and grabbing any girl in sight.

The #MeToo arose to defend victims of sexual assault, harassment and abuse.

Sarasota police said there is no surveillance video from the area of the vandalism and or known witnesses. They estimated damage as costing USD 1,000 to fix
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram