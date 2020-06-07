Statue of Slave Trader Toppled in UK; Anti-racism Protesters Gather Outside US Embassy

Protesters outside the U.S. embassy in London want to make it clear that their message is not just meant for American ears.

Thousands gathered Sunday for a second straight day of protests outside the gleaming glass building to protest against racial injustice following the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

London-based student Darcy Bourne says she thinks everyone knows the protest is about more than just Floyd, but about racism around the world.

Another student, Steffi Cox, says racism is a global issue and that people need to “come together and make sure everyone is educated.”

Meanwhile in Bristol, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) west of London, protesters on Sunday toppled a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.