WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle Launches Throwback 'Coding' Game Series

A screengrab of Saturday's Google doodle.

A screengrab of Saturday's Google doodle.

Saturday’s Google Doodle is a coding game featuring a bunny and to win the game, which celebrates 50 years of Kids coding.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 8:34 AM IST
Share this:

Under the tagline 'Stay and Play at Home', Google has launched a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of its popular interactive Google Doodle games. The first game in the games series is super-hit game from 2017 'Coding', which was created to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding.

Saturday’s Google Doodle is a coding game featuring a bunny and to win the game, the player has to get the bunny to collect all carrots. The player can move different command tiles into the tray and the bunny will follow the player’s programme.

The game is intuitive and makes coding more fun and interactive for kids.

Kids programming language or coding was developed by three teams including the Google Doodle team, Google Blockly team, and MIT Scratch. The search engine giant celebrates Kids coding by launching and rehashing the old game series during the coronavirus lockdown period.

In its previous doodles, Google thanked all "coronavirus helpers" for their efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic. On hovering upon the doodle, one can see a pop up that reads “to all coronavirus helpers, thank you”.

Google has been carrying out this series of doodles to honour all those who have been working in the times of novel coronavirus. Over the week, the doodle thanked people in a variety of sectors including healthcare professionals to packaging personnel.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres