Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle Launches Throwback 'Coding' Game Series

Under the tagline 'Stay and Play at Home', Google has launched a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of its popular interactive Google Doodle games. The first game in the games series is super-hit game from 2017 'Coding', which was created to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding.

Saturday’s Google Doodle is a coding game featuring a bunny and to win the game, the player has to get the bunny to collect all carrots. The player can move different command tiles into the tray and the bunny will follow the player’s programme.

The game is intuitive and makes coding more fun and interactive for kids.

Kids programming language or coding was developed by three teams including the Google Doodle team, Google Blockly team, and MIT Scratch. The search engine giant celebrates Kids coding by launching and rehashing the old game series during the coronavirus lockdown period.

In its previous doodles, Google thanked all "coronavirus helpers" for their efforts against the novel coronavirus pandemic. On hovering upon the doodle, one can see a pop up that reads “to all coronavirus helpers, thank you”.

Google has been carrying out this series of doodles to honour all those who have been working in the times of novel coronavirus. Over the week, the doodle thanked people in a variety of sectors including healthcare professionals to packaging personnel.

