1-MIN READ

Stay and Play at Home: Today's Google Doodle is a Fun Peppers and Ice-Cream Game

A screengrab of Monday's Google doodle.

Monday’s 'Stay and Play at Home' doodle is designed and illustrated by artist Olivia Huynh and celebrates American chemist and award-winning researcher Wilbur Scoville who is best known for the creation of the 'Scoville Organoleptic Test'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
Stay and Play at Home | Google featured its 2016 Doodle game on Monday in its latest illustration to help people to remain engaged during the coronavirus lockdown period across the world. Monday’s doodle is part of Google’s doodle series that basically deals with some of the most popular interactive Google Doodle games.

Monday’s ‘Stay and Play at Home’ doodle is designed and illustrated by artist Olivia Huynh.

The doodle celebrates American chemist and award-winning researcher Wilbur Scoville who is best known for the creation of the "Scoville Organoleptic Test" to measure pungency, "spiciness" or "heat", of various chili peppers.

Google described the doodle sayin, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”

Born in Bridgeport Connecticut on January 22nd, 1865, Wilbur Lincoln Scoville was a professor of pharmacology and the second vice-chairman of the American Pharmaceutical Association. His book, The Art of Compounding, makes one of the earliest mentions of milk as an antidote for pepper heat. He is perhaps best remembered for his organoleptic test, which uses human testers to measure pungency in peppers.

The interactive Google Doodle takes one to a game where you can tackle the heat of the peppers by throwing balls of ice cream at anthropomorphic peppers. It treats the ice cream game as a metaphor for cooling off the heat of a pepper's pungency.

Google relaunched the series of these doodle games on April 27, with a playable doodle making a comeback every other day, in a bid to keep people entertained during the lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 disease.

Previously, Google Doodle had done a series in which it expressed its gratitude towards those who continue to work on the ground even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Honouring the "coronavirus helpers" for the work that they are doing google doodle each day created a doodle for people of a specific profession.

