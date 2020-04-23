Stay Home, Save Lives: Today’s Google Doodle Gives Tips on Battling Coronavirus

Thursday’s Google doodle advises people to stay at home in order to prevent novel coronavirus from spreading. The letters that form the word Google on usual days now can be seen living separately in different houses and engaging different activities like reading a book or playing an instrument or exercising.

“Stay home. Save lives. As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps,” reads the description of the doodle.

The doodle redirects to a page of prevention methods in this battle against COVID-19.

The public service announcement by Google lists five steps that can help stop coronavirus.

· STAY home



· KEEP a safe distance



· WASH hands often



· COVER your cough



· SICK? Call the helpline

Elaborated tips as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) are shared next. “Protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions. Follow the advice provided by your local public health agency,” reads the banner.

Advises of cleaning hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; maintaining safe distance; refraining from touching eyes, nose or mouth; covering one’s nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing; staying home if sick; seeking medical attention if one has fever; and following directions of the public health authority were given.

The page also provides links to national and local resources that include the prevention tips as given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Additionally, prevention measures as prescribed by WHO and the most asked questions regarding the viral disease become available on the page.

