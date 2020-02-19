English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

‘Stay or I’ll Kill’: Man Forces Woman to Watch 9-hour US TV Series for Lessons in Racism

Image for representation

Image for representation

The woman said when she tried to move, the accused told her to remain seated or he would kill her and spread her body parts across the interstate.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 19, 2020, 7:47 AM IST
Share this:

Cedar Rapids: An Iowa man is accused of forcing a woman to watch the nine-hour miniseries Roots, threatening her and telling her the episodic drama would make her better understand her racism.

Robert Noye, 52, is charged in Cedar Rapids with harassment and false imprisonment. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

The Gazette reported that the woman told police that Noye made her sit with him to watch the miniseries. It was based on author Alex Haley's family history, from the capture and enslavement of his ancestor Kunta Kinte in Africa to the liberation of Kinte's descendants.

When she tried to move, the woman said, Noye told her to remain seated or he would kill her and spread her body parts across the interstate.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story