English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stephen Hawking Had Warned Against New Race of 'Superhumans' That Could Destroy Humanity
Stephen Hawking left a collection of articles on what he called 'the big questions' in preparation for a book that will be published on Tuesday.
File photo of Late Physicist Stephen Hawking. (Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
Loading...
New Delhi: In his Final prediction, Stephen Hawking, one of the world's best-known theoretical physicists who died seven months ago, had suggested that genetic engineering was likely to create a new species of superhuman that could destroy the humanity from beyond the grave.
Hawking, who died in March at the age of 76, left a collection of articles on what he called “the big questions”, in preparation for a book that will be published on Tuesday.
“I am sure that during this century people will discover how to modify both intelligence and instincts such as aggression,” he wrote. “Laws will probably be passed against genetic engineering with humans. But some people won’t be able to resist the temptation to improve human characteristics, such as memory, resistance to disease and length of life.”
"Once such superhumans appear, there will be significant political problems with unimproved humans, who won't be able to compete," Hawking wrote.
“I am sure that during this century people will discover how to modify both intelligence and instincts such as aggression,” he wrote.
According to a report in The Guardian, Hawking’s comments refer to techniques such as Crispr-Cas9, a DNA-editing system that was invented six years ago. The system allows scientists to modify harmful genes or add new ones.
Hawking, who died in March at the age of 76, left a collection of articles on what he called “the big questions”, in preparation for a book that will be published on Tuesday.
“I am sure that during this century people will discover how to modify both intelligence and instincts such as aggression,” he wrote. “Laws will probably be passed against genetic engineering with humans. But some people won’t be able to resist the temptation to improve human characteristics, such as memory, resistance to disease and length of life.”
"Once such superhumans appear, there will be significant political problems with unimproved humans, who won't be able to compete," Hawking wrote.
“I am sure that during this century people will discover how to modify both intelligence and instincts such as aggression,” he wrote.
According to a report in The Guardian, Hawking’s comments refer to techniques such as Crispr-Cas9, a DNA-editing system that was invented six years ago. The system allows scientists to modify harmful genes or add new ones.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Chris Evans Discloses His Last Scene as Captain America, Says it Was Something Really Stupid
- Novak Djokovic Wins Shanghai Comfortably, Closes in on World Number 1
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Perform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...