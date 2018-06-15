English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Stephen Hawking's Voice to be Beamed into Space at Final Send-Off
The broadcast will be beamed towards the nearest black hole, 1A 0620-00, which lives in a binary system with a fairly ordinary orange dwarf star.
File photo of Late Physicist Stephen Hawking. (Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)
London: The voice of Stephen Hawking will be beamed into space in a message of peace and hope on Friday, his daughter said, as the British physicist is laid to rest during a service at Westminster Abbey.
The world's most recognisable scientist died in March aged 76 after a lifetime spent probing the origins of the universe, the mysteries of black holes and the nature of time itself.
His ashes will be interred between major British scientific figures Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey, a location made famous worldwide for generations of royal coronations, weddings and funerals.
Around 1,000 members of the public, selected by a ballot, will join Hawking's family for the service. The physicist's voice will also be sent into space by the European Space Agency.
"The broadcast will be beamed towards the nearest black hole, 1A 0620-00, which lives in a binary system with a fairly ordinary orange dwarf star," his daughter Lucy Hawking was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"It is a message of peace and hope, about unity and the need for us to live together in harmony on this planet."
Hawking will be laid to rest between Newton, who formulated the law of universal gravitation and laid the foundations of modern mathematics and Darwin, whose theory of evolution was one of the most far-reaching scientific breakthroughs of all time.
Internment inside Westminster Abbey is a rarely bestowed honour. The most recent burials of scientists there were those of Ernest Rutherford, a pioneer of nuclear physics, in 1937, and of Joseph John Thomson, who discovered electrons, in 1940.
Also Watch
The world's most recognisable scientist died in March aged 76 after a lifetime spent probing the origins of the universe, the mysteries of black holes and the nature of time itself.
His ashes will be interred between major British scientific figures Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin at Westminster Abbey, a location made famous worldwide for generations of royal coronations, weddings and funerals.
Around 1,000 members of the public, selected by a ballot, will join Hawking's family for the service. The physicist's voice will also be sent into space by the European Space Agency.
"The broadcast will be beamed towards the nearest black hole, 1A 0620-00, which lives in a binary system with a fairly ordinary orange dwarf star," his daughter Lucy Hawking was quoted as saying by the BBC.
"It is a message of peace and hope, about unity and the need for us to live together in harmony on this planet."
Hawking will be laid to rest between Newton, who formulated the law of universal gravitation and laid the foundations of modern mathematics and Darwin, whose theory of evolution was one of the most far-reaching scientific breakthroughs of all time.
Internment inside Westminster Abbey is a rarely bestowed honour. The most recent burials of scientists there were those of Ernest Rutherford, a pioneer of nuclear physics, in 1937, and of Joseph John Thomson, who discovered electrons, in 1940.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Stefano Gabbana Calls Selena Gomez 'Ugly', Miley Cyrus Blasts The Designer
- Tim Cook Reveals How Apple Takes Care of Its Employees With This One Simple Health Tip
- KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Confirmed for 2019
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Limited Edition Revealed Ahead of Launch