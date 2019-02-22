English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Steve Irwin, the 'Crocodile Hunter' Honoured with a Google Doodle to Celebrate His Legacy
Steve Irwin's absolute love and passion for wildlife was passed down to him by his parents, Bob and Lyn Irwin, when they gifted him an eleven-foot python for his sixth birthday.
Today's Google Doodle on Steve Irwin
Loading...
Today's Google Doodle celebrates the legacy of Australian wildlife conservationist and celebrity Steve Irwin.
Steve Irwin's absolute love and passion for wildlife was passed down to him by his parents, Bob and Lyn Irwin, when they gifted him an eleven-foot python for his sixth birthday.
Steve then decided to lovingly name the snake Fred. The Irwins eventually moved to the Australian state of Queensland, where they opened a reptile park, known as the Beerwah Reptile Park.
At the tender age of nine, Steve Irwin was already wrestling crocodiles and volunteering with organisations like the Queensland's East Coast Crocodile Management Program, which helps to capture and relocate endangered saltwater crocodiles.
With time, Steve Irwin himself started to manage the family park, which was renamed the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park and eventually the Australia Zoo.
He met his wife, Terri, when she visited the zoo. An animal lover, just like him, Steve and Terri famously spent their wildlife-fuelled honeymoon capturing crocodiles.
In fact, the footage they recorded in the wildlife eventually became the basis for the first episode of Steve Irwin’s famous television show, ‘The Crocodile Hunter’.
While Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin hosted the show together, their children Robert and Bindi became started to participate in it as well.
The show was a tremendous hit, with around 500 million people watching the show from over a 100 countries.
Among his many accomplishments, Irwin also discovered a new species of snapping turtle, which was named after him as the 'Elseya irwini'.
Steve Irwin was awarded the Centenary Medal for a lifetime of service in 2001 and he was also nominated for the Australian of the Year in 2004. To further honour Steve Irwin's legacy, November 15 is marked as Steve Irwin Day
Steve Irwin's absolute love and passion for wildlife was passed down to him by his parents, Bob and Lyn Irwin, when they gifted him an eleven-foot python for his sixth birthday.
Steve then decided to lovingly name the snake Fred. The Irwins eventually moved to the Australian state of Queensland, where they opened a reptile park, known as the Beerwah Reptile Park.
At the tender age of nine, Steve Irwin was already wrestling crocodiles and volunteering with organisations like the Queensland's East Coast Crocodile Management Program, which helps to capture and relocate endangered saltwater crocodiles.
With time, Steve Irwin himself started to manage the family park, which was renamed the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park and eventually the Australia Zoo.
He met his wife, Terri, when she visited the zoo. An animal lover, just like him, Steve and Terri famously spent their wildlife-fuelled honeymoon capturing crocodiles.
In fact, the footage they recorded in the wildlife eventually became the basis for the first episode of Steve Irwin’s famous television show, ‘The Crocodile Hunter’.
While Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin hosted the show together, their children Robert and Bindi became started to participate in it as well.
The show was a tremendous hit, with around 500 million people watching the show from over a 100 countries.
Among his many accomplishments, Irwin also discovered a new species of snapping turtle, which was named after him as the 'Elseya irwini'.
Steve Irwin was awarded the Centenary Medal for a lifetime of service in 2001 and he was also nominated for the Australian of the Year in 2004. To further honour Steve Irwin's legacy, November 15 is marked as Steve Irwin Day
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Sunil Grover to Come Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deets Inside
- Gully Boy Faces Major Drop As It Inches Closer to Rs 100 Cr Mark, Uri on 'Miraculous Run'
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
- Breakdancing Among New Sports to Be Included in 2024 Olympic Games
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results