Stoned-Baked Pizza, Anyone? How Cannabis is Keeping Foodies 'Calm' at This South African Eatery
At the end of May, the South African government decided to legalise consumption of cannabis oil to a daily maximum of 20 mg per person.
Image for representation: Reuters
Port Elizabeth: If you're keen on pizza but Regina, Margherita or Hawaiian isn't your bag you can aim higher with a South African eatery proud to unveil one featuring cannabis.
"We love to stay ahead of the curve and are extremely proud to be the first restaurant in SA to launch a cannabis pizza," said Kinga Baranowska, founder of the Col'Cacchio chain in Cape Town. "We have always aimed to be innovative with our menu offering and provide our loyal fan base with the latest health positive trends," said Baranowska.
"It’s not going to make you high," Mike Saunders, founder of the firm supplying the chain, told local media. "It’s not going to make you giddy. But, by the end of your meal you'll start to feel the calming effects of CBD (cannabis oil)," Saunders said.
Customers wanting something more calming than traditional toppings can plump for a meat-free Green Goddess, featuring grilled zucchini, feta and fresh basil for 125 rand (8 euros/$9), or a Not-So-Plain Mary Jane with chicken, mushrooms and avocado dressing for 140 rand.
The chain has been able to embark on its new menu offerings thanks to recent amendments on regulations surrounding private cannabis use in South Africa. Last September, South Africa's constitutional court legalised cannabis consumption for personal use after a long debate similar to that in many other countries on whether to make the leap or not.
At the end of May, the government decided to legalise consumption of cannabis oil to a daily maximum of 20 mg per person. Lawyer Ricky Stone, a specialist in cannabis legislation, urged restaurants to tread carefully following the rulings.
"This is a relatively new area and there are still a lot of things which are not yet known and clear," said Stone. "For example, while the sale of CBD is now legal, it's limited to daily dosage of 20 mg. So while you can buy a pizza, if you buy, say four, then you are consuming 80 mg which is illegal".
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019: Tracing The Journey of Team India's Jerseys
- Woman Loses Ring During Vacation, Husband Secretly Goes Back to Find it 8 Months Later
- Virat Kohli Just Dropped the Most Adorable Comment on His 'Love' Anushka Sharma's Pic
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- WhatsApp Wants You to Share Status Update as Facebook Story Too: Here is What You Need to Know
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s