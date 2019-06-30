Stoned-Baked Pizza, Anyone? How Cannabis is Keeping Foodies 'Calm' at This South African Eatery

Port Elizabeth: If you're keen on pizza but Regina, Margherita or Hawaiian isn't your bag you can aim higher with a South African eatery proud to unveil one featuring cannabis.

"We love to stay ahead of the curve and are extremely proud to be the first restaurant in SA to launch a cannabis pizza," said Kinga Baranowska, founder of the Col'Cacchio chain in Cape Town. "We have always aimed to be innovative with our menu offering and provide our loyal fan base with the latest health positive trends," said Baranowska.

"It’s not going to make you high," Mike Saunders, founder of the firm supplying the chain, told local media. "It’s not going to make you giddy. But, by the end of your meal you'll start to feel the calming effects of CBD (cannabis oil)," Saunders said.

Customers wanting something more calming than traditional toppings can plump for a meat-free Green Goddess, featuring grilled zucchini, feta and fresh basil for 125 rand (8 euros/$9), or a Not-So-Plain Mary Jane with chicken, mushrooms and avocado dressing for 140 rand.

The chain has been able to embark on its new menu offerings thanks to recent amendments on regulations surrounding private cannabis use in South Africa. Last September, South Africa's constitutional court legalised cannabis consumption for personal use after a long debate similar to that in many other countries on whether to make the leap or not.

At the end of May, the government decided to legalise consumption of cannabis oil to a daily maximum of 20 mg per person. Lawyer Ricky Stone, a specialist in cannabis legislation, urged restaurants to tread carefully following the rulings.

"This is a relatively new area and there are still a lot of things which are not yet known and clear," said Stone. "For example, while the sale of CBD is now legal, it's limited to daily dosage of 20 mg. So while you can buy a pizza, if you buy, say four, then you are consuming 80 mg which is illegal".