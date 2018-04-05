Stopped from Visiting 'Red Light' Area, Chinese Engineers Attack Pak Cops

Chinese engineers, engaged in the construction of M4 Motorway from Bahawalpur to Faisalabad, attacked Pakistan policemen deployed for their security after the foreign workers were barred from visiting a "red-light" area on Tuesday night, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.According to police, the foreign workers resorted to agitation when denied permission to leave the camp without being accompanied by security officials.Several video clips doing the rounds on social media show Chinese nationals approaching the police officials in a threatening manner and attacking them.The outraged engineers also cut power supply to the police camp established within the main construction camp, said the police.On Wednesday morning, the Chinese workers stopped work on the project and abandoned heavy machinery and vehicles on various roads in the area.Not satisfied yet, the protesting Chinese engineers wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, claiming that police officials refrained them from performing their duties and attacked them.They also accused the security in-charge of attempting to hit the Chinese workers with his vehicle. Police officials, however, rubbished the accusations.The police officials have made it clear to the Chinese engineers that they will not be allowed to leave their camp without security arrangements.In 2016, a clash occurred between the police and Chinese workers as the latter insisted on staying at a construction camp at night, but the former opposed the idea due to security reasons.