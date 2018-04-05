English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stopped from Visiting 'Red Light' Area, Chinese Engineers Attack Pak Cops
Several video clips doing the rounds on social media show Chinese nationals approaching the police officials in a threatening manner and attacking them.
Chinese national seen standing atop a car bonnet and arguing with Pak security officials. (Courtesy: Dawn News)
New Delhi: Chinese engineers, engaged in the construction of M4 Motorway from Bahawalpur to Faisalabad, attacked Pakistan policemen deployed for their security after the foreign workers were barred from visiting a "red-light" area on Tuesday night, DawnNewsTV reported on Wednesday.
According to police, the foreign workers resorted to agitation when denied permission to leave the camp without being accompanied by security officials.
Several video clips doing the rounds on social media show Chinese nationals approaching the police officials in a threatening manner and attacking them.
The outraged engineers also cut power supply to the police camp established within the main construction camp, said the police.
On Wednesday morning, the Chinese workers stopped work on the project and abandoned heavy machinery and vehicles on various roads in the area.
Not satisfied yet, the protesting Chinese engineers wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, claiming that police officials refrained them from performing their duties and attacked them.
They also accused the security in-charge of attempting to hit the Chinese workers with his vehicle. Police officials, however, rubbished the accusations.
The police officials have made it clear to the Chinese engineers that they will not be allowed to leave their camp without security arrangements.
In 2016, a clash occurred between the police and Chinese workers as the latter insisted on staying at a construction camp at night, but the former opposed the idea due to security reasons.
Also Watch
According to police, the foreign workers resorted to agitation when denied permission to leave the camp without being accompanied by security officials.
Several video clips doing the rounds on social media show Chinese nationals approaching the police officials in a threatening manner and attacking them.
The outraged engineers also cut power supply to the police camp established within the main construction camp, said the police.
On Wednesday morning, the Chinese workers stopped work on the project and abandoned heavy machinery and vehicles on various roads in the area.
Not satisfied yet, the protesting Chinese engineers wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, claiming that police officials refrained them from performing their duties and attacked them.
They also accused the security in-charge of attempting to hit the Chinese workers with his vehicle. Police officials, however, rubbished the accusations.
The police officials have made it clear to the Chinese engineers that they will not be allowed to leave their camp without security arrangements.
In 2016, a clash occurred between the police and Chinese workers as the latter insisted on staying at a construction camp at night, but the former opposed the idea due to security reasons.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Family Time With Kapil Sharma: Kapil's Show to Go Off-air Just One Week After Comedian's Comeback?
- SRH Need to Sort Out 'Little Details', Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Unruly Curls? Here are 6 Curly Girl Hair Care Hacks
- Nokia 6 (2018) First Impressions Review: An Outstanding Built Housing a Smooth Performance
- Jeep Compass 4x4 Available with Attractive Offer in India, Save upto Rs 1.47 Lakh