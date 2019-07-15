Take the pledge to vote

Storm Barry Cuts 73% of US Offshore Oil Production: Trump Government

Natural gas output from the northern Gulf of Mexico is down 62%, or 1.7 billion cubic feet per day, BSEE said.

Reuters

Updated:July 15, 2019, 12:02 AM IST
Storm Barry Cuts 73% of US Offshore Oil Production: Trump Government
Tourists walk on Bourbon St. during Hurricane Barry in New Orleans (Reuters)
Houston: Tropical Storm Barry has cut 73%, or 1.38 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico, the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.

Natural gas output from the northern Gulf of Mexico is down 62%, or 1.7 billion cubic feet per day, BSEE said.

A total of 283 production platforms, or 42%, remain shut in the Gulf of Mexico, BSEE said.

