Storm Barry Cuts 73% of US Offshore Oil Production: Trump Government
Natural gas output from the northern Gulf of Mexico is down 62%, or 1.7 billion cubic feet per day, BSEE said.
Tourists walk on Bourbon St. during Hurricane Barry in New Orleans (Reuters)
Houston: Tropical Storm Barry has cut 73%, or 1.38 million barrels per day (bpd), of crude oil production in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico, the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Sunday.
A total of 283 production platforms, or 42%, remain shut in the Gulf of Mexico, BSEE said.
