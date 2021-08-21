CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » World » Storm Henri Upgraded to Hurricane as it Approaches US Coast
1-MIN READ

Storm Henri Upgraded to Hurricane as it Approaches US Coast

A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Henri over the Atlantic Ocean and approaching the east coast of the United States August 21, 2021. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

A satellite image shows Tropical Storm Henri over the Atlantic Ocean and approaching the east coast of the United States August 21, 2021. NOAA/Handout via REUTERS

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts.

Storm Henri was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday and is forecast to make landfall on the US East Coast on Sunday, US meteorologists said.

“Although some weakening is expected prior to landfall on Sunday, Henri is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength when it reaches the coasts of Long Island and southern New England," the US National Hurricane Center said.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts, the center added.

first published:August 21, 2021, 21:12 IST