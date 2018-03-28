English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stormy Daniels Lawyer Asks to Take Deposition from President Donald Trump: Court Document
Stormy Daniels, an adult film star and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford was interviewed by Anderson Cooper of CBS News' 60 Minutes program in early March 2018 (Reuters)
Washington: A lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels requested in federal court to take deposition from President Donald Trump in a legal battle over an agreement to keep her quiet about an “intimate” relationship she says they had, according to court documents seen on Wednesday.
Avenatti said in the motion that he would need no more than two hours to question each of the men.
