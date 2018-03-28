GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Stormy Daniels Lawyer Asks to Take Deposition from President Donald Trump: Court Document

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, also requested to take deposition from Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, whom Daniels is suing for defamation, a motion filed in United States District Court in the Central District of California showed.

Reuters

Updated:March 28, 2018, 3:35 PM IST
Stormy Daniels Lawyer Asks to Take Deposition from President Donald Trump: Court Document
Stormy Daniels, an adult film star and director whose real name is Stephanie Clifford was interviewed by Anderson Cooper of CBS News' 60 Minutes program in early March 2018 (Reuters)
Washington: A lawyer for adult film star Stormy Daniels requested in federal court to take deposition from President Donald Trump in a legal battle over an agreement to keep her quiet about an “intimate” relationship she says they had, according to court documents seen on Wednesday.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, also requested to take deposition from Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, whom Daniels is suing for defamation, a motion filed in United States District Court in the Central District of California showed.

Avenatti said in the motion that he would need no more than two hours to question each of the men.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
