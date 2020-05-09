WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Stranded in Nepal Due to Covid-19 Restrictions, Chinese Protesters Clash with Nepal Cops; 6 Injured

In this represenative image, a Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Reuters)

In this represenative image, a Nepalese police officer maintains distance as he detains a man defying the lockdown imposed by the government amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Reuters)

Over 400 Chinese nationals are stranded in Nepal and most of them are students who had gone to the country for vacation.

Raman Paudel
  • TERI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 3:47 PM IST
Share this:

Kathmandu: Six people, including a senior police officer, were injured in a clash between protesting Chinese citizens and Nepal Police in Kathmandu on Friday.

Over 400 Chinese nationals are stranded in Nepal owing to the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Most of the protesters are students who had come to Nepal for vacation. Earlier, Chinese ambassador to Nepal, Hou Yanqi, had urged them to stay safe and follow physical distancing, avoiding a response to their request of arranging for them to go back to China.

Upon failing to elicit an assurance from their ambassador to Nepal, the Chinese tourists tried to enter the Singh Durbar on Friday to raise their problems with Nepal’s senior officials. The protesters carried banners that read “no money need home” and “we want to go back home”. However, they were stopped by Nepal police as they tried to enter a restricted area.

The police resorted to violence to manage the crowd at the gate of Singh Durbar, where the Prime Minister’s office is situated and is also an administrative centre. The Chinese citizens demanded that they be allowed to return home. Police sources say that 38 Chinese protesters have been taken under custody.

Kiran Bajracharya, the spokesperson for Ranipokhari Metropolitan Police, stated that the protesters were trying to enter a restricted area outside Singh Durbar and didn’t maintain social distancing. He added that injured police personnel have been taken to Dipendra police hospital, Panipokhari in Kathmandu.

As the Nepal government imposed a lockdown to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading, Chinese tourists and some other nationals have been stranded. Meanwhile, Germany, Australia, USA, Bhutan and some other countries have already arranged for the return of their citizens.

The Nepal police will be filing a complaint against two Chinese citizens for misbehaviour and attack on police, sources say.

Disclaimer:(The author is a member of 101Reporters, a platform for independent, grassroots reporters)

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading