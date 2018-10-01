English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Stray Dogs Found Wandering in Lounge of Islamabad’s New Airport, Manager Suspended
Airport manager Asghar Faheem welcomed the inquiry and said that CAA has the authority to take such actions.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the manager of the new Islamabad international airport after stray dogs were found wandering in the facility's lounge, a media report said Monday.
The suspension orders were given by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general, Geo TV reported, quoting a spokesperson of the CAA.
The director general has also issued orders for inquiry into the matter.
Airport manager Asghar Faheem welcomed the inquiry and said that CAA has the authority to take such actions.
The new airport has multiple layers of security, including deployment of personnel belonging to Airports Security Force, Rangers and the police. Besides, sirens are also installed in the area that start ringing over any unusual movement.
Citing experts, the channel said the entry of stray dogs inside the airport was not a management-related issue, it was rather a breach of security.
The management of the new China-built airport in Islamabad has been criticised earlier when passengers were met with difficulties soon after the facility became operational.
Passengers had complained of a lack of porters, an absence of a help desk, poor internet connection and a dysfunctional conveyor belt, among several other issues.
The suspension orders were given by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general, Geo TV reported, quoting a spokesperson of the CAA.
The director general has also issued orders for inquiry into the matter.
#CAA #Islamabadآوارہ کتے اسلام آباد انٹرنیشنل ایئرپورٹ کے اندر گھس گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/F09Fqf5Ntf
Beware of dogs at Islamabad International airport.
— Tariq Mahmood Malik (@TM_Journalist) September 30, 2018
Airport manager Asghar Faheem welcomed the inquiry and said that CAA has the authority to take such actions.
The new airport has multiple layers of security, including deployment of personnel belonging to Airports Security Force, Rangers and the police. Besides, sirens are also installed in the area that start ringing over any unusual movement.
Citing experts, the channel said the entry of stray dogs inside the airport was not a management-related issue, it was rather a breach of security.
The management of the new China-built airport in Islamabad has been criticised earlier when passengers were met with difficulties soon after the facility became operational.
Passengers had complained of a lack of porters, an absence of a help desk, poor internet connection and a dysfunctional conveyor belt, among several other issues.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar Pay Their Last Respects to Krishna Raj Kapoor
- My Sympathies are With Tanushree Dutta But I Know Nothing About It: Daisy Shah
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...