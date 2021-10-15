Strings of Blasts Since Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan, Most Claimed by IS: War Over, Battle Begun

Numerous anti-Taliban blasts, and attacks have rocked Afghanistan since the insurgents rapidly took over mid-August, signalling challenging and tragic times ahead for the country rocked by violence, even as it adjusts to the new government in charge.

The latest blast, which occurred today, tore through a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during weekly prayers on Friday, killing at least 16 people and injuring 32 others, AFP has reported. While no responsibility has been claimed for the attack as of yet, a series of IS bombings and shootings have targeted Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, as well as religious institutions and minority Shiites since US and NATO troops left in August.

October 9 Blast at Mosque

On October 9, an Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 46 people, the Associated Press reported. Dozens were wounded. In its claim of responsibility, the region’s IS affiliate identified the bomber as a Uygher Muslim, saying the attack targeted both Shiites and the Taliban for their purported willingness to expel Uyghers to meet demands from China. The statement was carried by the IS-linked Aamaq news agency. The blast tore through a crowded mosque in the city of Kunduz during Friday noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week.

The blast blew out windows, charred the ceiling and scattered debris and twisted metal across the floor. Rescuers carried one body out on a stretcher and another in a blanket. Blood stains covered the front steps.

Oct 3: Blast at Taliban Rally

A blast before that had taken place on October 3 when Taliban supporters and senior figures held their first mass rally near Kabul. Their show of strength was overshadowed by a bomb blast at the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital. At least five civilians were killed in the blast, Qari Saeed Khosti, a Taliban Interior Ministry spokesman, had said. Local media had pegged the toll at eight, reporting twenty injured. After the incident, Taliban had said some people had been arrested and an investigation was ongoing.

Sept 22: Civilian Death in Attack in Jalalabad

On September 22, AFP reported that two members of the Taliban and a civilian were killed in an attack in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad. A security source told reporters that unidentified gunmen opened fire at a checkpoint at the Ghawchak district in Jalalabad from a rickshaw, and killed all three bystanders.

5 Blasts around Sept 19

At least five reported recent anti-Taliban blasts rocked Afghanistan on September 18 and the following Sunday, in the first such major incidents after the militant group took over the country mid-August.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, the group’s Amaaq News Agency said on its Telegram channel on Sunday. “More than 35 Taliban militia members were killed or wounded, in a series of explosions that took place," the militant group said, referring to blasts on Saturday and Sunday.

Blasts Target Taliban Vehicle

AFP reported that two people were killed when three blasts struck Jalalabad on Saturday, at least one of which targeted a Taliban vehicle, in the country’s first deadly attack since the United States withdrew.

“In one attack a Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was targeted," a Taliban official who asked not to be named told AFP. “Women and children were among the injured," he added.

An official from the health department of Nangarhar Province told AFP that three people died and 18 were wounded, while several local media reported the attacks left at least two dead.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, at least four attacks took place in Nangarhar, in Jalalabad, and others in Kabul, leaving at least seven people killed and some 30 wounded. The report, quoting Taliban sources, said the casualties occurred when improvised explosive devices went off on Saturday. Pictures taken at the site of the blast by AFP showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on.

Taliban Pickup Truck Targeted in Blast

On Sunday, local media reported that pickup truck carrying Taliban fighters became the target of a bomb in the Jalalabad city. Witnesses told local media that several wounded Taliban fighters were taken to hospital after the explosion, which one journalist said happened near an interchange for transport to and from the capital, Kabul.

ISIS-K Rears Its Head

Although both IS and the Taliban are hardline Sunni Islamist militants, they have differed on the minutiae of religion and strategy. That tussle has led to bloody fighting between the two. Most recent attacks and blasts have been claimed by the Islamic State.

Forces Against Taliban

ISIS-K: A devastating bomb attack, at and near the Kabul airport, killed scores of people in July. IS claimed responsibility for it. However, since the last American troop left on August 30, the violence-wracked country plagued by fighting, bombs and air strikes, had been free of major incidents.

An affiliate of the ‘Islamic States’, the ISIS-K is known to be the Taliban’s “sworn enemy", and in the chaos that had followed post the insurgent group’s takeover of Aghanistan, many key prisoners are said to be have let go from the country’s prisons.

Established in 2015, the splinter group has been mostly based in eastern Afghanistan, part of an area known as the Khorasan province; referred to in their name ISIS-K.

In 2017, the United States, in a warning to the group, dropped what came to be known as “the mother of all bombs" in the area. But the threat was too big to ‘eliminated’ that way; its fighters are thought to be over 2,200 - a figure rising with the vacuum created by the withdrawal of US troops from the country. Read more

Panjshir Resistance Forces: Panjshir Valley, which was the last remaining hotspot of resistance against the Taliban, was snuffed by the militants earlier in September. The group, which held down its fort for days after the Taliban took control of Kabul, was led by deposed Vice President Amrullah Saleh, and Ahmad Massoud, son of anti-Taliban warlord Ahmad Shah Massoud.

While the National Resistance Force’s (NRF) name has not come up for any of the blasts that have rocked Afghanistan, the leaders, despite being taken over by the Taliban, said the forces remain. A New York Times report mentions how despite the loneliness being witnessed by the valley at the moment, a spokesman maintained that the fight was far from over.

“Our forces are stationed throughout the valley,” the spokesman Ali Maisam Nazary told NYTimes via WhatsApp. “The Soviets also claimed victory when they would enter Panjshir and see no fighting for days or weeks. But the mujahedeen in the ’80s would wait and then attack at the right time.”

