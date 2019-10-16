Take the pledge to vote

News18 » World
1-min read

Strong 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Philippines' Mindanao, One Injured

The quake, which was 14 km deep, was centred around 7.7 km from the city of Columbio on Mindanao island at 7:37 pm (11.37 GMT), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

AFP

Updated:October 16, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
Strong 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Southern Philippines' Mindanao, One Injured
Representative image.

Philippines: A strong and shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit the southern Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, sending hundreds rushing out of a shopping mall where local television said an elderly man was injured.

The man received treatment after being struck by a falling object during the early evening quake, ABS-CBN television reported from the scene.

The quake, which was 14 km deep, was centred around 7.7 km from the city of Columbio on Mindanao island at 7:37 pm (11.37 GMT), according to the US monitor.

Chief Philippine government seismologist Renato Solidum advised residents to check their homes for possible damage. He said there was no risk of a tsunami because it occurred inland, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

