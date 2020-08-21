WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Strong And Deep Undersea Earthquake Shakes Eastern Indonesia

Strong And Deep Undersea Earthquake Shakes Eastern Indonesia

A strong, deep undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Friday, but no damage has been reported.

Share this:

JAKARTA, Indonesia: A strong, deep undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Friday, but no damage has been reported.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was centered more than 627 kilometers (389 miles) under the sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Deeper quakes tend to cause less damage at the surface.

It was centered at 220 kilometers (136 miles) south-southeast of Katabu in Southeast Sulawesi province.

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency released no tsunami warning.

Also Watch

Karnataka Govt Asks College Students To Attend In- Person Classes From October 1 | CNN News18

Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 260 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 21, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
Next Story
Loading