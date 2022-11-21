5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Indonesia's Jakarta, Locals Evacuate Buildings as Tremors Felt for Several Seconds

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Monday. The epicenter was on land in Cianjur in West Java, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), BMKG said, adding there was no potential for a tsunami.

Some people evacuated offices in the central business district of Jakarta, while others reported feeling buildings shake and seeing furniture move, Reuters witnesses said.

There were no reports of casualties or major damage in the capital, where people rushed out of buildings.

Mayadita Waluyo, a 22-year-old lawyer, described how panicked workers ran for the exits of their building as the quake struck.

“I was working when the floor under me was shaking. I could feel the tremor clearly. I tried to do nothing to process what it was but it became even stronger and lasted for some time," she said.

“I feel a bit dizzy now and my legs are also a bit cramped because I had to walk downstairs from the 14th floor."

AFP journalists working in their office tower in Jakarta were also ordered to evacuate the building.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire", where tectonic plates collide.

