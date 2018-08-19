English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Strong Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Indonesian Island of Lombok
The U.S. Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centered in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Jakarta, Indonesia: A strong earthquake jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.
The U.S. Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centered in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).
An Associated Press reporter on the island said the tremor caused landslides in hilly areas and panic in villages. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.
The national disaster agency said it was gathering information.
A magnitude 7.0 quake on Aug. 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.
Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago that straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
