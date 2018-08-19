GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Strong Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Indonesian Island of Lombok

The U.S. Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centered in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).

Associated Press

Updated:August 19, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Strong Earthquake of Magnitude 6.3 Jolts Indonesian Island of Lombok
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Jakarta, Indonesia: A strong earthquake jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centered in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles).

An Associated Press reporter on the island said the tremor caused landslides in hilly areas and panic in villages. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

The national disaster agency said it was gathering information.

A magnitude 7.0 quake on Aug. 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago that straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
