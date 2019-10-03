Nine Dead and Five Missing as Typhoon Mitag Lashes South Korea
An interior ministry report said the storm knocked out power to 48,670 homes and flooded hundreds of homes and other buildings.
Image for representation (REUTERS)
Seoul: A powerful typhoon has lashed southern South Korea, leaving nine people dead and five others missing.
Typhoon Mitag brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the southern part of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.
The interior ministry says the nine dead included six people who were buried by landslides. It says seven people were injured in typhoon-related incidents.
A ministry report says the storm knocked out power to 48,670 homes and flooded hundreds of homes and other buildings. South Korea's weather agency says the storm dissipated around noon Thursday in the waters off the east coast.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her
- Rangoli Chandel Shares Her Horrifying Acid Attack Story, Says Underwent 54 Surgeries
- Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Slammed for Questioning Arti's Divorce and Rumoured Relationship with Siddharth
- 'Hands Up!': Bird Put Behind Bars for 'Participating' in Shoplifting in Netherlands
- BSF Dog Squad Takes Part in 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' to Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti